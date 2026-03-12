Seal Brains Hint at Strong Vocal Flexibility, Giving Us Clues to the Origins of Speech

Human speech is often considered one of the traits that sets our species apart. While many animals communicate with sounds, human language relies on a unique combination of anatomy, brain wiring, and cognitive abilities that allow us to produce complex and flexible vocalizations.

But humans may not be as unique as once thought. Harbor seals, for instance, have demonstrated a surprising ability to imitate human words and phrases. Scientists have long wondered how these marine mammals manage such feats and what their brains might reveal about the evolution of vocal communication.

In a study published in Science, researchers at New College of Florida examined the brains of seals and sea lions to better understand how these animals control their voices. By illustrating key neural pathways, the team identified specialized brain circuits that appear to support complex vocal behavior and learning.

The findings provide new clues about how mammals control vocalizations and may help scientists better understand how human speech evolved.

Read more: Orcas Imitate Human Speech as a Way to Communicate With Us

Vocalists vs. Vocal Learners

For most animals, vocal behavior is relatively fixed. Calls and cries are largely instinctive and triggered by emotions or environmental cues. These sounds are controlled by networks of structures in the midbrain and brainstem, which are older parts of the brain that regulate basic functions.

Some species, however, can modify or learn new sounds. This ability, known as vocal learning, allows animals to expand their vocal repertoire through experience, for example, by copying sounds they hear. Humans are well-known vocal learners, but they are not alone. Certain birds, bats, primates, and marine mammals can also imitate or alter vocalizations.

Pinnipeds, a group of marine mammals that includes true seals and sea lions, show particularly strong signs of vocal flexibility. Observations suggest they can precisely control their breathing and, in some cases, learn new sounds.

Seals Display Strong Connections in the Brain’s Vocal System

To investigate the brain basis of these abilities, the research team analyzed preserved brain tissue from several species: harbor seals, elephant seals, California sea lions, and coyotes. Coyotes served as a comparative species because, unlike pinnipeds, they are not known for vocal learning but are related to them.

The scientists used histology, which examines thin slices of brain tissue under a microscope, and diffusion MRI tractography, an imaging method that reveals how nerve fibers connect different parts of the brain. They focused on connections between the vocal motor cortex, which helps control voluntary voice movements, and brainstem areas that directly control the muscles used to produce sound.

Seals and sea lions showed strong connections between these regions on both sides of the brain. These pathways link the vocal motor cortex to a brainstem structure called the nucleus ambiguus, which also controls muscles involved in vocalization. Such connections are thought to enable voluntary control over sound production. Coyotes, in contrast, lacked these direct links.

They also found particularly strong connections in harbor and elephant seals between parts of the forebrain associated with learning complex movements. These circuits resemble those involved in vocal imitation in birds, suggesting they may help support the animals’ ability to copy new sounds.

The authors propose that life in the ocean may have helped drive this evolution. Pinnipeds must carefully coordinate breathing, swallowing, and sound production while diving and surfacing, which may have favored greater control over their vocal systems.

A Promising Model for Studying Speech

The results suggest that differences in vocal flexibility among species may reflect differences in how their brains are wired. Among the animals studied, harbor seals showed particularly strong neural features linked to advanced vocal control, which is consistent with their ability to mimic sounds.

Future studies comparing more species could help clarify how varying levels of vocal flexibility relate to brain circuits. Because their abilities appear to range from simple calls to more flexible sound learning, pinnipeds may offer a useful model for studying how vocal learning evolved in mammals.

By studying these marine mammals, scientists hope to better understand the brain mechanisms that support vocal learning, hinting that the foundations of human speech may not be as exclusive to our species as once assumed.

Read More: These Seals Remember Their Old Rivals by Voice — Even After a Year at Sea

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