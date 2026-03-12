skip to main content

Seal Brains Hint at Strong Vocal Flexibility, Giving Us Clues to the Origins of Speech

Discover the neural similarities of seals to particularly vocal birds and even humans, suggesting the foundations of speech may not be uniquely human after all.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
gray harbor seal with its mouth wide open
Harbor seal, not associated with the study(Image Credit: HASPhotos/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Human speech is often considered one of the traits that sets our species apart. While many animals communicate with sounds, human language relies on a unique combination of anatomy, brain wiring, and cognitive abilities that allow us to produce complex and flexible vocalizations.

But humans may not be as unique as once thought. Harbor seals, for instance, have demonstrated a surprising ability to imitate human words and phrases. Scientists have long wondered how these marine mammals manage such feats and what their brains might reveal about the evolution of vocal communication.

In a study published in Science, researchers at New College of Florida examined the brains of seals and sea lions to better understand how these animals control their voices. By illustrating key neural pathways, the team identified specialized brain circuits that appear to support complex vocal behavior and learning.

The findings provide new clues about how mammals control vocalizations and may help scientists better understand how human speech evolved.

Read more: Orcas Imitate Human Speech as a Way to Communicate With Us

Vocalists vs. Vocal Learners

For most animals, vocal behavior is relatively fixed. Calls and cries are largely instinctive and triggered by emotions or environmental cues. These sounds are controlled by networks of structures in the midbrain and brainstem, which are older parts of the brain that regulate basic functions.

Some species, however, can modify or learn new sounds. This ability, known as vocal learning, allows animals to expand their vocal repertoire through experience, for example, by copying sounds they hear. Humans are well-known vocal learners, but they are not alone. Certain birds, bats, primates, and marine mammals can also imitate or alter vocalizations.

Pinnipeds, a group of marine mammals that includes true seals and sea lions, show particularly strong signs of vocal flexibility. Observations suggest they can precisely control their breathing and, in some cases, learn new sounds.

Seals Display Strong Connections in the Brain’s Vocal System

To investigate the brain basis of these abilities, the research team analyzed preserved brain tissue from several species: harbor seals, elephant seals, California sea lions, and coyotes. Coyotes served as a comparative species because, unlike pinnipeds, they are not known for vocal learning but are related to them.

The scientists used histology, which examines thin slices of brain tissue under a microscope, and diffusion MRI tractography, an imaging method that reveals how nerve fibers connect different parts of the brain. They focused on connections between the vocal motor cortex, which helps control voluntary voice movements, and brainstem areas that directly control the muscles used to produce sound.

Seals and sea lions showed strong connections between these regions on both sides of the brain. These pathways link the vocal motor cortex to a brainstem structure called the nucleus ambiguus, which also controls muscles involved in vocalization. Such connections are thought to enable voluntary control over sound production. Coyotes, in contrast, lacked these direct links.

They also found particularly strong connections in harbor and elephant seals between parts of the forebrain associated with learning complex movements. These circuits resemble those involved in vocal imitation in birds, suggesting they may help support the animals’ ability to copy new sounds.

The authors propose that life in the ocean may have helped drive this evolution. Pinnipeds must carefully coordinate breathing, swallowing, and sound production while diving and surfacing, which may have favored greater control over their vocal systems.

A Promising Model for Studying Speech

The results suggest that differences in vocal flexibility among species may reflect differences in how their brains are wired. Among the animals studied, harbor seals showed particularly strong neural features linked to advanced vocal control, which is consistent with their ability to mimic sounds.

Future studies comparing more species could help clarify how varying levels of vocal flexibility relate to brain circuits. Because their abilities appear to range from simple calls to more flexible sound learning, pinnipeds may offer a useful model for studying how vocal learning evolved in mammals.

By studying these marine mammals, scientists hope to better understand the brain mechanisms that support vocal learning, hinting that the foundations of human speech may not be as exclusive to our species as once assumed.

Read More: These Seals Remember Their Old Rivals by Voice — Even After a Year at Sea

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Kurtsie the zebra stands beside Bakari the giraffe at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia.

A Zebra and Giraffe Became Best Friends — and It’s Not as Unusual as It Seems

Yellow lab licking a treat out of a kong

Dogs May Favor a Paw — but Which One They Use May Depend on the Task

decaying whale skeleton at the bottom of the ocean

A Whale Necropolis Beneath the Indian Ocean May Hold Over 10 Million Carcasses Built Up Over 5 Million Years

a golden brown Arctic ground squirrel

700,000-Year-Old Ground Squirrel Droppings Reveal a Lost Arctic Ecosystem

spindly and spiky yellow umbellula

Previously Unexplored Arctic Seamount Reveals Potential New Species in Deep-Sea Mining Zone

False killer whale jumping out of the water

False Killer Whales in Hawaiʻi Are Rapidly Declining, With Fewer Than 140 Individuals Remaining

Parent mountain bongo with baby bongo next to it. Each have brown fur and white stripes

A Rare Antelope Species Was Just Spotted in Kenya, Years After Being Thought Locally Extinct

Two clear, black, and yellow, Thecacera sesama sp. nov. feeding on a bryozoan.

Sesame-Sized Sea Slug Found Off Taiwan Turns Out to Be a New Species

Three critically endangered red ruffed lemur babies rest among green leaves and wood chips at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia.

Rare Newborn Lemur Triplets Born in Georgia Are the "Chatterboxes" of the Forest, with Names Tied to Taylor Swift 

Beluga whale showing self recognition after seeing itself in a mirror

Beluga Whales May Recognize Themselves in Mirrors — and One Even Returned with a Hoop

red shrimp on the ocean floor

Warming Waters are Forcing Cold Water Fish Into New Territories — and It Could Spell Trouble For Marine Ecosystems

a gray whale with its head out of the water

Gray Whales Keep Turning Up in Rivers — What Is Driving This Strange Behavior?

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe