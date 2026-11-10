Scans of Jeremy Bentham’s Centuries-Old Head Show the Dental Damage Behind His Accounts of Agonizing Toothache

Jeremy Bentham built a philosophy on the idea that the right thing to do is whatever makes people happier and less miserable, yet when a toothache got the better of him, he wrote about treating it by holding a heated knitting needle to the nerve, according to a new film from University College London (UCL).

Bentham left instructions that his body be preserved, and in the university’s bicentennial year, scientists, museum staff, and Bentham specialists have used CT scanning to examine his head, finding an arthritic jaw and badly damaged teeth that match his written complaints of toothache and show how the head was preserved.

“Bentham was of the view that you can’t advance knowledge without experimentation and observation. The scanning of his head has not been done gratuitously, and I think he would have strongly approved of further and more sophisticated observation of his remains,” said Tim Causer of the Bentham Project at UCL, in a press release.

Why UCL Scanned Jeremy Bentham’s Preserved Head

Bentham, a reform-minded philosopher, is often credited with founding UCL, though the film says he only invested in it and inspired the people who did.

When he died in 1832, his will asked that he be dissected and kept as what he called an auto-icon, meaning a lasting likeness of himself, and the skeleton has stood in clothes he once wore among UCL’s science collections since 1850.

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Its builder, Thomas Southwood Smith, did not preserve the real head well enough to show visitors, so he had a wax replacement made, while the real one went into a wooden box in 1948, and now sits in a safe.

Curators wanted to learn how the head was preserved and to document its condition for the future, and a medical physics scanner could do both without harming it.

“This project offers an opportunity to gain greater insights into our important objects and collections and protect them for the future,” said Tannis Davidson, who oversees zoology and science collections at UCL, in the release.

Because the head is human remains, the team asked Bentham scholars whether he would have approved, and they were confident he would, since at 21 he officially recorded that he wanted science to have his body, which the team believes is the first such record.

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What the Scans Found Inside Bentham’s Head

According to the film, a conservator who has cared for the head for 11 years noticed what looked like leftover brain on an X-ray from a decade ago, which preservation should have removed.

Because the head was wider than the scanner could capture at once, the team scanned the front and back separately and merged them into one 3D model. The CT showed the brain was gone and the shape was dura mater, a tough membrane still attached to the skull.

CT scanning showed that the glass eyes copy the optic nerve of a real eye, and that the head was once pinned to the figure with a metal rod through a hole in the crown.

“It allows us to do things like 3D [modeling], which then can be used by healthcare professionals, by museum professionals, and even by archaeologists to generate new knowledge about our past,” said Liz Blanks, a curator at UCL.

What the Scans Reveal About Bentham’s Pain and Legacy

The team printed a copy of the skull, and the data could let others print their own to study, teach with, or help conserve, while the film mentions a facial reconstruction as another idea.

The ruined teeth and arthritic jaw mean scholars now picture Bentham doing his work while in pain, especially late in life.

“I have never been fond of having my teeth drawn [extracted], but I have more than once submitted to the momentary torment to rid myself of the enduring one,” Bentham wrote to Sir Robert Peel in 1830, as quoted in the press release.

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