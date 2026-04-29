Salmonella Outbreak Emerges in the U.S. and May Be Resistant to Some Common Antibiotics

Salmonella, a bacterium associated with chicken and other food birds, is already a common concern in poultry care, and consumers are generally educated on how to safely handle poultry products at home.

Although unpleasant, a Salmonella infection usually passes after a couple of days and only requires managing symptoms, like staying hydrated after bouts of diarrhea and vomiting. However, in more serious cases, mostly involving the elderly and infants, doctors may prescribe antibiotics.

But antibiotic-resistant Salmonella infections are on the rise in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). A recent notice published by the CDC reported 34 Salmonella cases linked to backyard poultry across 13 states within just one month, with some infections showing resistance to common antibiotics, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

Sick People Confirmed Contact With Backyard Poultry

Many Americans keep small flocks of domesticated birds, commonly chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, and turkeys, to support self-sufficiency in food production, consuming their eggs and meat. Unfortunately, a common challenge in the backyard poultry community is managing Salmonella, as the birds can carry the pathogen and make people sick, requiring strict routines to reduce the risk.

Staying on top of national Salmonella cases is important for risk management in communities. The latest reports, including data collected between the end of February and the end of March, list 34 infected people, including 13 who needed to be hospitalized, according to the CDC. Most of those infected (more than 40 percent) were children younger than 5, although ages ranged from 1 to 78 years old, AP further reported.

So far, cases have been reported in 13 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The majority of sick people confirmed contact with backyard poultry. According to AP, over 90 percent of those questioned who owned poultry had acquired their birds since January 2026.

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Salmonella Samples Revealed Resistance to Common Medication

To track a potential common origin, health officials are investigating where the birds came from, with most people reporting multiple places of purchase, according to AP.

A closer look at bacterial samples from the 34 infections revealed resistance to at least one medication commonly used to treat Salmonella. Researchers also identified potential resistance to four common antibiotics, which could become a concern in healthcare, as these drugs are key to treating more complicated infections.

Looking back at 2025 overall, the CDC reported more than 500 Salmonella cases in 48 states, leading to 125 hospitalizations and two deaths. The agency continues to monitor outbreaks linked to privately owned poultry over the past several years.

How to Stay Safe Around Poultry

Salmonella infections can happen faster than you might think. Simply touching your poultry or their environment and then touching your mouth or food without washing your hands can quickly introduce the bacteria into your system.

Especially young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are likely to develop symptoms and may need additional care. To prevent infection, strict handling practices are essential.

After handling birds — or anything they come into contact with, like water, feed, or their surroundings — thorough handwashing is key. And while it’s tempting to snuggle your favorite birds or let them roam freely indoors, it’s best to avoid close contact, especially near your face.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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