In 1757, Benjamin Franklin was sent to England to negotiate on taxation. While on particularly troubled seas, Franklin noticed the waves behind some ships looked remarkably smooth. He asked the captain about the phenomenon, and for his curiosity was treated like a man whose brains were worms.

The captain "considered this to be a very stupid question, as everybody would know that the smoothening is due to oil poured into the water," writers recounted in a paper published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics on the topic, "in this case presumably as the cooks had just emptied their greasy water into the ocean."

The sailor explained to Franklin that it was known as "storm oil" and was well-known around the world as a way of calming the waters around a ship.

Testing Storm Oil in English Ponds

Not that we would also call Franklin stupid, but he and other scientifically minded folk at the time were surprisingly ignorant of this phenomenon, which sailors appear to have known about as far back as the time of Pliny the Elder and perhaps even Aristotle.

"All sea water is made smooth by oil," Pliny wrote in a passage dedicated to ocean facts, "and so divers sprinkle oil from their mouth because it calms the rough element and carries light down with them."

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Franklin began investigating the phenomenon by chucking oil into English ponds.

"The oil, though not more than a teaspoonful, produced an instant calm of a space over several yards square, which spread amazingly and extended itself gradually," he wrote of his experiments, "till is reached half an acre, as smooth as a looking glass."

After Franklin published this paper, other accounts begin to surface, including one of a Dutch colonial official pouring oil into the Indian Ocean "to prevent the waves breaking over her, which had an excellent effect."

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How Does Storm Oil Calm Waters?

Storm oil does work and surprisingly well; otherwise, they probably wouldn't have carried on doing it for so long.

Franklin initially proposed the phenomenon was due to oil reducing the friction between the water's surface and the wind, thereby reducing its ability to stir up waves. This wasn't quite sufficient to explain the effect, however.

It took the work of self-educated researcher Agnes Pockels in the 1890s to show that the oil film also provided resistance to surface movement. This was later expanded upon, with researchers showing that movement of the film generates what are known as Marangoni forces, which oppose surface motion and dissipate energy, damping the waves.

"One of the behaviors that makes oil hard to clean up — its ability to spread rapidly into thin layers — has the effect of reducing the wave height and breaking waves," Doug Helton at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote in a blog post. "This is also why spilled oil becomes a 'slick'. Oil spilled on the water absorbs energy and dampens out the surface waves making the oil appear smoother or 'slicker' than the surrounding water."

Storm Oil in History

To give a sense of just how powerful this effect is, we're going to focus in on one particular use of storm oil in 1883, basically because I'm a sucker for scientific studies of historical events.

On Nov. 15, 1883, the Martha Cobb came across the Grecian as it was sinking during a storm. Grecian's smaller boats had been destroyed during the storm, and the commander of the Martha Cobb feared its sole lifeboat wouldn't weather the breaking waves to rescue the crew.

Initially, he waited for the seas to calm. But realizing this wouldn't happen fast enough, he ordered the crew to dump petroleum and fish oil into the water as close to the Grecian as possible. After 20 minutes, the captain described the effect as "magical," as waves ceased to break in the area where the oil had spread.

“The boat was deeply loaded and did not ship any water, although the sea was breaking fiercely outside the ‘charmed’ space in which the vessels lay on oiled seas," the captain described.

That account, in addition to aerial images of oil slicks, later aided researchers as they attempted to simulate the incident. That team developed a model and found it corroborated the idea that the oil film influences airflow above the water in a way that prevents breaking waves and the growth of longer waves.

"The model suggests that a realizable reduction of energy input into gravity waves up to 150 m wavelength can explain the calming effect," the team explained in their study. "Alteration of the small-scale roughness of the sea surface can plausibly cause a major change in the structure of the wind profile over the sea such that input is reduced."

Nowadays, ships generally don't dump oil into the water on purpose, with modern ships making it quite unnecessary, as well as there being understandable environmental concerns around dumping a bunch of oil into the ocean.

But the practice did carry on for quite some time after Franklin's day. The Titanic, for example, carried storm oil as it was required to by the British Merchant Shipping Act of 1894.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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