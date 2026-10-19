Roman Fort Found in Wales May Be Linked to Legendary Emperor Magnus Maximus 

According to Welsh legend, a Roman emperor traveled to Britain in search of a maiden who appeared in his dreams. The Roman emperor in question is widely believed to be Magnus Maximus, who led the troops in Britain and successfully defeated the Picts and Scots before invading Gaul and briefly serving as the Western Roman Emperor.

The Mabinogion, a collection of Welsh stories that can be traced to the medieval period, claims Magnus Maximus (or Macsen Wledig, as he is known in the tales) set up a military camp at a site now known as Frenni Fawr in Pembrokeshire, southwest Wales. Only there was no evidence that a Roman fort ever existed in the area — until now.

The University of Oxford, U.K., announced the discovery of a Roman fort near Frenni Fawr in a statement. According to Mark Merrony, who found the fort, recent findings could suggest a link between the site and the camp of Magnus Maximus cited in the Mabinogion.

While more evidence is needed to confirm this connection, the discovery contributes to a number of recent findings that suggest Roman influence and presence in the area was more extensive than once understood.

Read More: Roman Villa Unearthed in Northern Wales Continues to Rewrite the Region's Ancient History

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Discovering the Roman Fort in Wales

Evidence of the fort. (Image Courtesy of Mark Merrony)

According to a 2024 article in The Pembrokeshire Herald, Merrony, a Roman specialist at the University of Oxford, came across the site while on a bike ride.

Upon investigation, he found a triangular piece poking out of the ground, which turned out to be a Roman roofing slate. Subsequent satellite imagery revealed earthworks with a size — about 7 acres — and pattern — playing-card shape — typical of auxiliary forts. Cue an archaeological investigation.

The project's most recent developments include excavating five trenches, one of which contains remnants of a rampart base. Alongside these structures, archaeologists have found a lead spindle-whorl (used to spin wool), an iron stylus (used to write on wax tablets), a woodworking axe and a gaming counter.

The team also unearthed three coins, one dating to the third century and two to the later fourth century, suggesting a timeline that coincides with Maximus’ presence in Britain.

According to Merrony in The Conversation, the findings collectively suggest the site was a timber fort, possibly established during the campaign of governor Sextus Julius Frontinus, sometime between 74 and 78 C.E. Merrony also believes there may be a connection to the camp described in the Mabinogion, though more research is required to confirm the link.

The research will be described in the magazine Antiqvvs.

Who was Magnus Maximus?

Mark Merrony standing near the remains of the Roman fort's headquarters building. (Image Courtesy of Mark Merrony

Magnus Maximus was a Spaniard and Roman military officer who likely came to Britain to command Roman troops. After defeating the Picts and Scots, he invaded Gaul, a region in Western Europe that includes modern-day France and Belgium, and seized the throne from Gratian.

According to the Oxford Classical Dictionary, he was recognized as the Western Roman Emperor for five years between 383 and 388 C.E. However, his unsuccessful attempt to capture Italy led to his execution.

Maximus appears in the Mabinogion in a story called “The Dream of Macsen Wledig” as the titular character. In the story, he ventures to Wales in search of a woman who appears to him in his dreams, then takes France, Burgundy, and, eventually, Rome with the help of his British allies.

Whether or not the link between Maximus and the new Roman military fort is confirmed, the discovery adds to a growing body of evidence highlighting the significance of the area during Rome’s occupation of Britain.

Read More: Nearly 4 Million Coins Show How Rome Built an Economy Across Its Conquered Territories

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