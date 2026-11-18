The idea of bringing brains back to life was once consigned to works of science fiction, but in recent years there’s been a growing group of voices who think this could one day be a possibility. In 2025, a survey of neuroscientists revealed a “surprising” 40 percent probability it would work, and now the doctors are weighing in.

This is the first systematic survey of U.S. physicians, published in PLOS One, to establish their views on the ideal of preserving dying patients for potential future revival. A concept that brings into question not only the limitations of neuroscience, but also a potential new branch of medicine in which end-of-life care isn’t meant to make someone better, just easier to preserve.

With an overall estimate of 25.5 percent that it could be possible, the authors suggest it’s time for the medical and legal communities to develop guidelines for patients requesting this kind of after-death care.

Preserving a Human Brain to Bring Back in the Future

The scenario put to the doctors was this: A patient has been in cardiac arrest with brain structures intact down to the synaptic level. What is the probability that sufficient information could be retained for their brain to be revived in the future?

The survey asked 334 doctors, representing 150 primary care physicians (general practice, internal medicine, family medicine) and 184 other specialists including neurology, psychiatry, intensive care, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, palliative care, and pathology.

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Overall, they estimated a 25.5 percent chance that under ideal preservation conditions it could be possible. Furthermore, 27.9 percent thought preservation was either somewhat or very plausible for bringing back a brain in the future.

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Prescribing Preservatives

If patients are going to start requesting preservation as part of their end-of-life care package, doctors and legal representatives are going to need a shared framework to identify what interventions are warranted, and when. This could include treatments such as anticoagulants (that prevent clotting) given not to make the patient feel better, but to help their brain preserve better. Something 70.7 of the surveyed doctors supported.

In the case of medically assisted deaths, 44.3 percent supported allowing preservation procedures to begin after a patient became unconscious, but before cardiac arrest. Timing is significant because, as the authors state, animal studies have suggested this can improve preservation quality.

The authors also noted that the physicians who were more open to preservation were often the ones who were the most familiar with proposed practices.

"This suggests that a lot of physician hesitancy may come from simple unfamiliarity with the scientific basis of modern preservation methods," said lead author Ariel Zeleznikow-Johnston in a release emailed to IFLScience. "The doctors who have actually thought about this — and who regularly sit with dying patients — tend to be more receptive, not less."

Bringing Back a Human Brain

In case you’re playing catch up as to how any of this could ever be deemed within the realms of possibility, it largely centers around what’s known as the connectome. Inspired by the word genome, it’s the idea that each of us has a unique set of connections between our brain cells, and that our memories and personalities are encoded within that unique structure.

If we can capture that connectome in a way that doesn’t rip our squishy brains to pieces (like the crystals that form when we freeze something), then the idea is that we could search for those structural brain features and decode a person’s memories. So, if we were to instead use advanced techniques like aldehyde-stabilized cryopreservation, which uses chemical fixatives combined with vitrification rather than simple freezing, could it theoretically be possible?

The neuroscientists have spoken. The physicians have spoken. But what does the brain have to say?

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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