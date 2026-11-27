Humpback whales, once a prime target of the whaling industry, have seen their numbers recover from the brink of extinction. Genomic data can help track the population trajectories of these majestic creatures. But recovering samples from migratory whales isn’t easy. A new study has demonstrated a high-tech, non-invasive, and slightly gross method of retrieving whale gene samples: flying a drone through a spout of snot.

The new paper, published in Molecular Ecology Resources, was led by a team at the University of St. Andrews. Previous studies have collected whale data through biopsies, where researchers take skin or blubber samples with a dart. Other sources include museum specimens or stranded whales.

The samples can help researchers assess genetic diversity and inbreeding, estimate population size, or track the movements of individual whales. But taking a biopsy from a live whale has usually meant approaching them on a boat, a practice which is not only difficult, but also heavily restricted and potentially disruptive to the animal.

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Using Drones to Study Whale Snot

(Image Credit: North Coast Cetacean Society)

To get around these challenges, the research team turned to tech. Working in the Kitimat Fjord System in northern British Columbia, Canada, the scientists wanted to study a local population of North Pacific humpback whales. They mounted a sterile Petri dish onto a small flying quadcopter drone.

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Co-author Éadin O'Mahony is a conservation biologist at the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St. Andrews and also a drone pilot. She flew the drone through erupting spouts of whale blow.

This substance is a mix of exhaled vapor and mucus that whales fire out every time they breathe through their blowholes. The whales blew between one and six spouts each time they surfaced, giving O’Mahony plenty of time to soak the drones thoroughly in blowhole goo.

Collecting Whale Snot Samples

In total, the team retrieved 58 samples from 26 humpback whales. These samples contained, on average, 55.6 million pairs of DNA. Roughly 84 percent came from the whales themselves, with the rest originating from bacteria living in the whales’ respiratory tracts or in the seawater blown sky-high by the expiration.

The samples consistently identified the whales’ sex and confirmed their distinct genetic profiles, separating them from North Atlantic humpback whales. They also matched samples taken using traditional biopsy methods, showing the drone method was reliable and robust.

The drone approach allowed researchers to study the whales far less disruptively. If whales reacted to the drone, the study stopped, and the team sampled only active whales rather than those resting or sleeping.

While the drone was often flown from the prow of a boat, the team could also collect samples by flying it from land, minimizing the study’s intrusion on the whales’ natural habitat.

What the Snot Samples Reveal About Whales

The team measured the genetic diversity of the whales from their snot, showing that the animals in the area weren’t recently inbred. Any inbreeding in the samples likely instead originated in historical population bottlenecks.

The study massively expanded the number of available genomes taken from North Pacific humpback whales. O’Mahony said in a statement that the data will be invaluable to whale science.

“We will use these blow-derived genomes to not only assess population structure and health, but also assess kinship and family ties among humpback whales foraging in northern British Columbia,” O’Mahony said. “The aim is to understand how their social bonds form: are the whales that forage together family, or long-term friends?”

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