skip to main content

Red Fox Caught on Camera Preying on a Wolf Pup in First-Ever Video-Documented Case

Learn how researchers near rome captured the first video evidence of a red fox preying on a wolf pup, and what it reveals about hidden predator dynamics.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Red fox sniffing the forrest floor
(Image Credit: Daniel Rodriguez Garriga)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

A fox approaching a wolf den might seem like a risky move. But new research shows the smaller predator didn’t just investigate — it attacked. In a study published in Current Zoology, researchers report the first video-documented case of a red fox preying on a wolf pup, captured by camera traps in Rome. The finding is notable because while wolves are apex predators, their young are vulnerable, and a fox successfully targeting a wolf pup had never been seen.

The footage begins late at night. With no adult wolves nearby, a fox circles the den entrance before slipping inside. Moments later, it drags a live pup out. The pup briefly escapes, but the fox returns, and on its second attempt, captures it. After that night, one of the two pups at the den is never seen again.

“We report the first documented case of a red fox attacking and likely preying upon a wolf pup, representing an unprecedented direction of antagonistic interaction between the two species,” the authors wrote in their paper.

Capturing the Attack of a Wolf Pup

The observation comes from a broader study tracking a single wolf pack inside the Castelporziano Presidential Estate, a nature reserve on the outskirts of Rome.

Researchers used GPS collars to follow the wolves’ movements and noticed repeated activity in early April 2025, suggesting a natal den. The pack later moved to a second site about 650 meters away, where the team set up five motion-activated cameras on May 14, 2025, to monitor reproductive behavior around the den.

By mid-May, the cameras captured two young pups moving in and out of the den. A red fox began appearing in the footage around the same time, returning several times to investigate the entrance before the attack took place two nights later.

Read More: Ancient Wolf Stomach Reveals Remnants of 14,400-Year-Old Woolly Rhino Genome

The Aftermath at the Den Site

Before the encounter, both pups showed up regularly in the footage, with at least 22 recordings. Afterward, only one pup was ever seen again — even though the cameras captured more than 100 additional clips in the following days.

The remaining pup stayed near the den and was often heard calling, while members of the wolf pack returned on and off. Within a few days, though, the wolves left the site entirely and moved elsewhere. That kind of move isn’t unusual. Wolves are known to relocate their dens if something threatens their young.

A Rare Threat to Wolf Pups

Cases like this are rarely documented, largely because den sites are difficult to monitor continuously. Most reported instances of other animals killing wolf pups involve much larger predators, such as bears or birds of prey.

The finding helps refine how scientists understand interactions between predators. While wolves occupy the top of the food chain, their pups face a different set of risks, including, in some cases, opportunistic attacks from smaller carnivores.

Researchers also point out that the attack likely wasn’t driven by hunger. The area had plenty of prey, such as young deer, suggesting the fox acted out of opportunity rather than necessity.

The observation points to a source of pup mortality that has likely been overlooked, but could still play a role in shaping wolf survival.

Read More: Rare Footage of Wolf Stealing Bait May Be First Reported Example of Tool Use in Species

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Venomous box jellyfish swimming in the water

Box Jellyfish Venom Punctures Cells, Disrupts the Heart, and Can Kill Within Minutes

black, red, and yellow butterfly on a red flower eating pollen

These Tropical Butterflies Boast Long Lifespans and Barely Age — Their Secret May Be Eating Lots of Pollen

University of South Florida researcher collecting samples in Antarctica underwater

A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments

Pygmy hippo born at Zoo Berlin walks outside, named "Bread Roll"

A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

Rare video footage of goblin shark swimming near Jarvis Island in 2019

Elusive Goblin Shark Glides Past Camera 2,000 Feet Deeper Than Expected — a Rare Sighting for This Living Fossil

trail cam image of a Bornean ferret badger

Nighttime Photos Provide Rare Look at the Endangered Bornean Ferret Badger's Secretive Lifestyle 

Kurtsie the zebra stands beside Bakari the giraffe at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia.

A Zebra and Giraffe Became Best Friends — and It’s Not as Unusual as It Seems

Yellow lab licking a treat out of a kong

Dogs May Favor a Paw — but Which One They Use May Depend on the Task

decaying whale skeleton at the bottom of the ocean

A Whale Necropolis Beneath the Indian Ocean May Hold Over 10 Million Carcasses Built Up Over 5 Million Years

a golden brown Arctic ground squirrel

700,000-Year-Old Ground Squirrel Droppings Reveal a Lost Arctic Ecosystem

Parent mountain bongo with baby bongo next to it. Each have brown fur and white stripes

A Rare Antelope Species Was Just Spotted in Kenya, Years After Being Thought Locally Extinct

Live sea cucumber tube foot tissue several years after excision, showing wound closure, pink and white tissue growth, and pigmented cell aggregation.

The Ocean’s “Real-Life Zombie” Is a Sea Cucumber Whose Amputated Tissue Survived for Three Years

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe