Record-Breaking Neutrino Detected in the Mediterranean in 2023 May Have Come From Blazars

Three years ago, a particle from space passed quietly through the Mediterranean Sea. It slipped through the Earth almost without interacting, until it struck an atom near a detector anchored miles underwater off the coast of Sicily. That brief encounter produced a faint flash of light, revealing the passage of the most energetic neutrino ever detected.

The particle carried about 220 peta-electronvolts of energy, more than ten times the energy of any neutrino previously observed. Its origin has remained a mystery ever since.

Now, researchers analyzing the event think they may have a likely explanation. According to a new study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, the particle may have come from a population of blazars — galaxies powered by supermassive black holes that fire jets of particles toward Earth.

“This does not completely rule out the possibility of a point-like source,” explained Meriem Bendahman, a researcher with the KM3NeT collaboration, in a press release, “but it leads us to consider that our neutrino may come from a diffuse background — that is, from a flux of neutrinos including contributions from many sources.”

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How a Deep-Sea Detector Found the Most Energetic Neutrino

The particle was detected on February 13, 2023, by the KM3NeT/ARCA neutrino observatory, a network of sensors anchored deep in the Mediterranean Sea.

Neutrinos are tiny subatomic particles produced in some of the universe’s most extreme environments, including exploding stars and regions around black holes. Trillions pass through our bodies every second, yet they almost never interact with matter.

To catch them, researchers build detectors in massive volumes of ice or water, where rare neutrino collisions create faint flashes of light.

Even by neutrino standards, this event was unusual. The particle’s energy was so extreme that it immediately stood out in the data. Researchers quickly began trying to figure out what kind of cosmic environment could produce something so powerful.

Why the Neutrino May Not Have One Source

One possibility was that the neutrino came from a dramatic event in space, such as a stellar explosion or a flare from an active galaxy.

If that were the case, astronomers would expect to see other signals coming from the same region of the sky, including radio waves, X-rays, or gamma rays.

But when researchers looked for those signals, they found nothing unusual.

That absence turned out to be an important clue. It suggested the neutrino may not have come from a single event at all. Instead, it may have been part of a diffuse background of neutrinos produced by many distant sources.

To test that idea, researchers modeled a population of blazars — the jet-shooting galaxies — to see whether they could produce a neutrino as energetic as the one detected.

How Blazars May Produce Extreme-Energy Neutrinos

When the team compared their simulations with real observations, the results suggested that a population of blazars could plausibly produce a neutrino as energetic as the one detected in 2023.

The researchers also checked whether their model matched observations from other instruments, including the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica and NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. Any explanation had to produce neutrinos without creating more gamma rays than astronomers actually observe, a test the blazar scenario passed.

Even so, scientists say more data will be needed to confirm the idea.

The Mediterranean detector that recorded the event is still under construction. At the time of the discovery, only about 10 percent of its final detection volume was operational.

As KM3NeT expands, researchers hope it will detect more ultra-high-energy neutrinos like this one.

If blazars are truly responsible, the finding would suggest that these distant black hole systems can accelerate particles to even greater energies than previously realized, making them among the most powerful natural particle accelerators in the universe.

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