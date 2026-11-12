Rare Star Duo Flashes Radio Waves Every Eight Minutes, Shedding Light on Bright Space Phenomenon

An odd pair of stars orbiting each other has been generating a dazzling spectacle in space, emitting bursts of radio waves every eight minutes. This specific kind of binary star system — made up of a “dead” white dwarf and another star that’s much like our sun — hasn’t ever been seen generating repeating radio waves, adding a new twist to a phenomenon that has piqued astronomers’ interest in recent years.

The two stars, together forming a system known as GPM J071507−114153, are part of an enigmatic group of cosmic objects called long-period radio transients (LPTs). A new study in Nature Astronomy found GPM J071507−114153 to be the latest LPT candidate, but the white dwarf and sun-like star aren’t like any LPT ever seen before.

The discovery of this system marks the first time radio pulses have been detected from a white dwarf orbiting a sun-like star. It may also represent an exciting step forward in the search for similar systems that could illuminate secrets linked to stars and the broader universe.

Mysterious Radio Waves in Space

Astronomers have been interested in radio waves for years, studying them from stars, planets, and even entire galaxies. Radio waves have the longest wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum and can reveal hidden clues about cosmic objects that aren’t seen solely through visible light.

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Most repeating radio signals come from a certain type of neutron star — which is the leftover core of a massive exploded star — that rotates rapidly; these rotating neutron stars are called “pulsars,” and they’re basically like cosmic lighthouses, emitting radio wave beams that quickly blink on and off in intervals of milliseconds to 4 seconds, according to EBSCO.

LPTs, first recognized in 2022, also emit repeating radio waves, but they’re much slower than pulsars. They emit the waves at intervals ranging from every few minutes to every few hours.

Astronomers initially wondered whether these less frequent signals came from slower-spinning neutron stars, but a neutron star spinning so slowly shouldn’t be able to produce radio waves, according to a recent article in The Conversation about the new study.

They eventually found that some LPTs are actually two stars orbiting each other in a binary system, like the pair of stars in GPM J071507−114153.

Read More: Radio Emission Detected from Massive Exoplanet Reveals a Magnetic Field Far Stronger Than Earth's

A Pulsing System Like No Other

Graphic showing a highly energetic white dwarf pulsar orbiting a much larger star similar to our sun. (Image Credit: ICRAR)

Several previously discovered LPT systems contain a white dwarf — the dense core of a star that has exhausted its nuclear fuel — and a small, cooler red dwarf.

But when astronomers detected a new LPT with the Murchison Widefield Array in Western Australia, they had stumbled upon an entirely different kind of LPT. Using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa to pinpoint a faint star and then using the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii to record the star’s spectrum, they determined that it was a G-type star (the same category that our sun is in), according to a statement on the new study.

Researchers found that this sun-like star is paired with a white dwarf, explaining the bursts of radio waves.

“This is the first time the pulses are clear enough to see the white dwarf moving in its orbit around its companion, so we know that the pulsations are coming from a region close to the white dwarf, or possibly even from the white dwarf itself,” said study lead author Sam McSweeney, a scientist with the Square Kilometre Array Observatory.

The detection of the radio pulses also allowed the research team to notice stellar flares on the sun-like star, which behave somewhat like those from our sun that create aurorae seen on Earth.

Searching for more White Dwarf Stars

GPM J071507−114153 may be just one of many white dwarf systems out there; although the glare of bright stars typically hides fainter white dwarfs, radio telescopes can spot them more easily than optical and X-ray telescopes, according to The Conversation article on the new study.

Ultimately, finding more binary white dwarf systems could be crucial for understanding distances in space and the expansion of the universe.

Read More: Mysterious Cosmic Flashes Could Be Linked to a Neutron Star Merger

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