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Rare Powassan Virus Can Lead to Serious Brain or Spinal Cord Inflammation, and Cases are Rising in the U.S.

Learn how Powassan virus spreads through infected ticks, why cases in Maine and Rhode Island are raising concern, and what symptoms can make the infection dangerous.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Powassan tick virus.(Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva/Shutterstock)

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Health officials in Rhode Island and Maine have confirmed new 2026 Powassan cases, adding to concerns about a tick-borne virus that reached its highest annual U.S. total last year.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported that the patient, a man in his 60s from Providence County, began experiencing symptoms in May 2026, was hospitalized, and is now recovering at home. Days earlier, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case in a Penobscot County resident, the state’s first confirmed Powassan detection of 2026.

The new reports come after 76 Powassan cases were recorded nationwide in 2025, the highest annual total reported in the U.S., according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. Powassan is still far less common than illnesses like Lyme disease, but severe infections can lead to inflammation of the brain or spinal cord.

Powassan Virus Cases Reached a Record High in 2025

Reported Powassan cases have increased in recent years, with most U.S. cases occurring in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions from late spring through mid-fall.

Powassan is nationally notifiable, meaning state and territorial health departments report cases to the CDC using standard case definitions. The CDC tracks the disease through ArboNET, a national arboviral surveillance system, which has recorded 15 Powassan cases across five states so far in 2026. All 15 were classified as neuroinvasive disease, meaning they involved the nervous system. Current-season totals are preliminary and may change as reporting continues.

Over the past 10 years, more than 397 Powassan cases were reported in the U.S., the Rhode Island Department of Health reported. In 2025, New England reported 27 cases, including 12 in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut, six in Maine, and four in New Hampshire.

Read More: A Lyme Disease Vaccine Could Soon Be Available — Here's How to Prevent the Disease Until It's Ready

What Is Powassan Virus?

Powassan virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected tick. The groundhog tick, the squirrel tick, and the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, can carry the virus, the CDC reports.

Many people infected with Powassan do not develop symptoms, while others may develop fever and neurologic disease.

Early symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness. In some cases, the virus can cause encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

There are no vaccines or medicines available to prevent or treat Powassan virus disease. Antibiotics do not work against viruses, so care is supportive.

How to Reduce the Risk of Tick Bites

Because Powassan has no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine, prevention depends on reducing tick exposure.

The Rhode Island Department of Health recommends three steps: repel, check, and remove. That includes avoiding wooded and brushy areas with tall grass and leaf litter, walking in the center of trails, wearing long sleeves and long pants, tucking pants into socks, and using an EPA-approved insect repellent.

After spending time in grassy or wooded areas, health officials recommend showering soon after coming indoors and doing a full-body tick check. Parents should check children carefully, including around the ears, in the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and in the hair. Pets should also be checked because they can carry ticks into the home.

If you find a tick, remove it with tweezers by grasping it as close to the skin as possible and pulling straight up.

The Maine CDC also reminded clinicians to consider Powassan testing in patients with unexplained fever, meningitis, or encephalitis, especially when tick exposure is possible.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Rare, Possibly More Severe Lyme Bacterium Found in New York Ticks for the First Time

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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