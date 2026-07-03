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Rare Fossilized Teeth Fill a Major Gap in Early Mammal Evolution After the Dinosaur Extinction

Learn more about what fossilized teeth can tell us about the rise of mammals after the extinction of dinosaurs. 

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 2 min read
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Fossilized A Coryphodon sp. tooth
A Coryphodon sp. tooth, an extinct animal from the Pantodonta group. This tooth was not used in the study. (Image Credit: Ryan M. Bolton/Shutterstock) 

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The Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event, which wiped out all non-flying dinosaurs 66 million years ago, reset the world’s ecological balance. It kickstarted a new “Age of Mammals,” which we are still living in today. Fossil analysis has helped paleontologists understand how mammals came to fill the huge ecological gap left by the demise of the dinosaurs.

New research has examined ancient teeth to map how mammal populations evolved following a mass extinction event millions of years ago. The study showed that mammals prioritized size over shape or function during this period.

The new research was published in the journal eLife.

Read More: Tiny Fossil Teeth in Colorado Expand the Range of the Earliest Known Primate

Fossils From 10 Million Years After The Cretaceous–Paleogene Extinction

While fossil analysis helps researchers understand life after the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event, the fossil record from the first 10 million years after the event is not evenly distributed across the Earth.

“Most known fossil sites worldwide are found in North America, while only 3 percent are in Asia and most of those contain species that are not found elsewhere. As far as we know, previous analyses of recovery dynamics following the end-Cretaceous Period have not included samples from Asia,” said Jack Tseng, an integrative biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, and co-author of the new study, in a statement.

In response, the team assembled the largest dataset of fossil samples from Asian placental mammals from the Paleocene epoch. covering roughly the first 10 million years after the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event.

Analyzing Ancient Teeth

The sample database included 200 teeth taken from 48 ancient mammal specimens. The samples were all found at three fossil-rich sites in present-day south China. The species included were from three groups: the Pantodonta (large, plant-eating mammals), Arctostylopidae (thickset, plant-eating and omnivorous mammals), and Anagaloidea (a mammal group resembling modern-day rodents).

Teeth fossils are particularly useful because they can tell us both about the animals they came from and the flora and fauna they ate.

“The fact that teeth interact directly with the environment through biting and chewing behaviors makes them crucial in helping us identify potential links between their structure and ecological context,” said Qian Li, a paleontologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and co-author of the new study in the statement.

The team used advanced 3D modeling techniques to study the function and shape of the fossil teeth. The results showed that these mammals had relatively large, unspecialized teeth. Over the next several million years, the tooth fossils became more variable as the mammals evolved to eat more specialized foodstuffs.

This order of adaptation, with size prioritized before function or shape, mimics a similar “brawn before bite” pattern seen in the jaws of ancient European and North American mammals.

While these findings mainly tell us about the evolution of herbivorous mammals, they are still important steps towards filling in a significant gap in the fossil record that could have implications for ecologists today, said Tseng.

“We hope the insights will be useful for developing predictive models and conservation strategies aimed at understanding how modern animals could respond to biodiversity crises in future,” Tseng concluded.

Read More: Fossil Skull From a Museum Drawer Reveals Obscure Saber-Toothed Cat Species With Knife-like Teeth

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Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

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