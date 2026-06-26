Rare Camel Bones Found in Serbian Fortress Suggest Far-Reaching Medieval Trade Networks

For centuries, Belgrade Fortress stood at the crossroads of empires, overlooking the meeting of the Sava and Danube rivers. Now, the bones buried beneath its walls are revealing another story about the animals that fed, clothed, and transported the people who lived there. Among the discoveries is an especially surprising find: the first physical evidence of medieval camels ever identified in the central and western Balkans.

Led by the Institute of Archaeology in Belgrade, Serbia, the study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, marks one of the first detailed analyses of animal remains recovered from the Serbian fortress, offering a glimpse into how animal use changed from Roman times through the Ottoman period.

Read more: A Little Ice Age May Have Assisted in the Roman Empire's Collapse

What Excavations Unearthed

Belgrade Fortress has been occupied for more than 2,000 years, serving at different times as a Roman stronghold, a medieval Serbian capital, and an Ottoman military center. During excavations near the East Gate of the fortress's Lower Town in 2014, archaeologists recovered 271 complete and fragmented animal bones spanning both the Roman and Late Medieval periods.

Radiocarbon dating placed the Roman remains between C.E. 20 and 250, while the later bones originated from roughly C.E. 1410 to 1650.

The two collections tell noticeably different stories. Roman-era animals appear to have been raised largely for meat, with many slaughtered while still young. During the later Ottoman period, sheep and goats became much more common, suggesting they were increasingly valued not only for meat but also for wool, milk, transport, and other practical uses.

The absence of pig bones from the Late Medieval deposits stood out in particular. The research team believes this shift may reflect dietary practices introduced under Ottoman rule, when Islamic law forbade the consumption of pork.

Rare Camel Bones Found

The study's most unexpected discovery was a collection of camel bones, including fragments of a leg, heel, and foot. Because camels are not native to the Balkans, the find immediately pointed to long-distance connections beyond the region.

Using ZooMS (a technique that identifies animals by analyzing collagen proteins preserved in bone), the researchers determined the remains belonged not to a single camel species, but to a hybrid. Such animals were deliberately bred to combine the strength of the two-humped Bactrian camel with the endurance of the one-humped dromedary.

Old records describe camels being owned by Hungarian and Serbian rulers and used by Ottoman armies to haul supplies and heavy equipment. The Belgrade bones now provide rare physical evidence that these animals really did pass through the region, highlighting the trade and military networks that connected the Balkans with lands of the east.

Camels May Have Been More Prevalent than Previously Thought

Although the sample remains small, the findings suggest animal husbandry changed alongside shifting political and cultural influences. The camel bones also raise a broader question: could hybrid camels have been overlooked at other archaeological sites?

The protein analysis identified the animal differently from traditional comparisons based on bone shape alone, hinting that hybrid camels may have been more widespread than archaeologists once realized.

In the end, the camel bones are just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Together with the rest of the animal remains, they reveal how changing empires influenced the way people lived, worked, traded, and ate. As archaeologists continue pairing traditional excavation with new analytical techniques, even small discoveries have the potential to rewrite parts of history.

Read more: Ancient Carvings of Camels Acted as Road Signs to Water in the Desert Around 12,000 Years Ago

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: