Picture this: You wake up. Your cat is staring up at you. And so, you give them a pat, fill their bowl with kibble, and go about your day.

Only from that moment on, anyone you encounter — the commuters on your journey to work, the barista at your favorite coffee shop, your boss and your best friend — appears visually distorted.

Maybe their pupils are enlarged. Perhaps they’ve developed some striped markings. Somehow, it’s as if part of your cat’s face has merged with theirs.

This might sound like a Kafkaesque nightmare, but for Karl, a 28-year-old man suffering from palinopsia, it is reality. The first face he sees is imprinted on all other faces he comes across — and often, that first face is Luna’s, his gray tabby cat.

These visual distortions can persist for several hours and sometimes last all day.

"This case of Karl seeing his cat's features in human faces and vice versa demonstrates that individual features can be pulled from memory and influence our ongoing perception," lead author Brad Duchaine, a professor and chair of psychological and brain sciences and principal investigator of the Social Perception Lab at Dartmouth, said in a statement.

The case has been described in a paper published in the journal Cortex.

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Read More: There Is a Rare Disorder Where People See Other Faces as Dragons

What Is Palinopsia?

Palinopsia describes the experience of seeing something when it is no longer there.

Karl, who lives in the northeastern U.S., has a form of palinopsia called prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), which causes facial distortions.

He first developed the condition two years ago, after brain surgery to treat an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that, if not treated, can cause brain bleeds. But in Karl’s case, removing the arteriovenous malformation also meant removing part of his right temporal lobe — an area of the brain involved in facial processing.

This has caused him to experience a version of PMO in which features of one face are transferred onto others.

The researchers emphasize these features are not generic but belong to specific faces. This includes familiar humans and often, his cat Luna.

Using AI to Visualize Palinopsia

While it sounds extraordinary, palinopsia can be incredibly tricky to visualize — and that is where AI comes in.

Duchaine uploaded a line-drawn sketch to AI and showed the results to Karl. Through a series of back-and-forths, they produced images that have now been published.

Duchaine credits AI with offering researchers the tools to produce photorealistic visualizations that more accurately reflect what people with visual distortions see.

“If you know what the person is experiencing, you can much better research what they're dealing with and try to figure out ways to control it,” he said. “And now the patient can also take part in that process of creating those visualizations.”

From Cats To Dogs And Demons

An illustration of poodle-face palinopsia, based on a line drawing from the original study. After looking at the poodle, the faces of people riding the bus were replaced by the dog’s face. Duchaine used AI to generate these images. (Image Courtesy of Brad Duchaine)

According to Duchaine’s lab, there are only 75 or so cases of prosopometamorphopsia published to date.

One particularly unusual incident involving full-face substitution was reported by a woman who was riding a bus when she spotted a poodle on another passenger’s lap.

She saw that poodle’s face on her fellow passengers and any other face she came across for the next 30 minutes.

The episode occurred nine months after she suffered a stroke in the right posterior cerebral artery.

Another more recent case involved a man who perceived faces as demonic. Other times, patients have described a face that looks like it's melting and features that appear large and distorted.

According to Duchaine’s lab, the majority of cases last days or weeks, though there are those – like Karl’s – that can persist for years.

These visual distortions are thought to occur because of abnormalities in areas of the brain associated with facial processing or damage to white matter connections linking these regions.

Duchaine hopes AI images will prove helpful to patients when it comes to explaining the condition to healthcare professionals, friends and family.

Read More: What is Prosopagnosia Or Face Blindness?

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