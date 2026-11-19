For about 15 months, zoo keepers at Chester Zoo patiently waited for Asha, a greater one-horned rhino, to show signs of labor. This wasn’t Asha’s first time giving birth, but zoo keepers knew that any pregnancy could be risky. Then, one evening around mid-October 2026, the signs arrived.

“Asha was pregnant for about 15 months, so it’s a long wait! We had our fingers crossed when she showed signs of [labor], and we knew we were likely to welcome the calf very soon. It was a big moment for us — and for the conservation breeding [program] — when the calf arrived,” Emma Evison, the team manager for rhinos at Chester Zoo, said in a press release.

The calf arrived without issue, and the zoo captured the birth on camera. They also captured the calf’s first steps in the world, and its first time feeding.

“Any birth can be risky, even for an experienced mum, but fortunately everything went smoothly. The calf was up and about within an hour and feeding shortly afterward. Asha knows exactly what she's doing,” Evison added.

The calf, who has yet to be named, is ushering in a new generation of conservation and hope for this vulnerable species.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Read More: Chester Zoo Used a Rubber Glove and a Foster Mother to Save Rare Malayan Peacock-Pheasant Chicks

Rhino Breeding Program and Chester Zoo

Zookeepers at Chester Zoo are excited by the calf’s arrival. It shows the success of the Europe-wide conservation breeding program, which is helping maintain a genetically diverse, healthy population of the greater one-horned rhino. Asha and her breeding partner, Beni, played a key role in this breeding program and had four calves together.

“It's always exciting to welcome a new calf, and Asha has been a brilliant mum to all her youngsters. Every birth is important for the future of this species, and it's wonderful to see another healthy arrival,” Tom Garland, the assistant manager of the rhino team at Chester Zoo, said in the press release.

Unfortunately, before the new calf arrived, Beni passed away after contracting a sudden illness. While the news of his passing has saddened those involved in the program, they’re looking ahead and know the new calf will help carry on Beni’s legacy.

“Beni was a lovely rhino. He was calm and approachable, helped train animal care specialists, and even took part in animal [behavior] studies," Garland said. “It's lovely to know that his legacy lives on through this calf.”

Where to Find Greater One-Horned Rhinos and Why Are They Threatened

Greater one-horned rhinos are typically found in India and Nepal, and according to the International Rhino Foundation, more than 4,000 remain in the wild. These rhinos prefer wetlands, grasslands, and woodlands, where they can graze on various vegetation, including aquatic plants.

As their name suggests, these rhinos only have one horn, unlike their distant cousins, the white or black rhino. Their skin resembles armored plates, and they are sometimes referred to as tank-like, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the species is listed as vulnerable. These rhinos have made a great recovery after nearly going extinct in the early 1900s due to trophy hunting, horn poaching, and habitat loss, according to Chester Zoo. Thanks to stricter protections and conservation efforts, the species has grown from fewer than 100 rhinos to over 4,000.

Why Greater One-Horned Rhinos Still Need Protection

Baby greater one-horned rhino at Chester Zoo. (Image Courtesy of Chester Zoo)

Though conservation efforts for this species have been successful, maintaining a healthy, genetically diverse population remains important.

“Greater one-horned rhinos are much better protected in the wild than they once were, but many of them are concentrated within one national park in India, which makes them vulnerable to illness and environmental changes. They still need people to love and protect them,” Mark Brayshaw, the head of mammals at Chester Zoo, said in the press release.

Beni and Asha’s new calf is the latest success story to come from the extensive breeding program and won’t be the last. It has big shoes to fill, but zoo staff are hopeful it can be just as impactful as its father.

“During his lifetime, Beni helped us spread the word about threats to rhinos and became an ambassador for his species. Asha is also an excellent ambassador, and we hope the calf will follow in their footsteps,” Brayshaw added.

Read More: A Security Camera Caught Two Gorillas Forming a "Living Ladder" to Reach a Food 15 Feet Up

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: