Rare Amur Leopard Born at Cleveland Zoo as Fewer Than 100 Remain in the Wild

Some of the world’s biggest conservation victories are occurring in zoos across the United States. The latest happened just after midnight on July 1, 2026, when a tiny Amur leopard cub entered the world at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio.

The birth marks the first Amur leopard ever born in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s 144-year history, as well as the first birth of the critically endangered cat at any Ohio zoo. While visitors won’t be able to glimpse the newcomer just yet, conservationists are celebrating this milestone that will have impacts well beyond the zoo’s walls.

With fewer than 100 Amur leopards believed to survive in the wild, every healthy cub represents another chance to preserve one of Earth’s rarest big cats.

“The birth of this Amur leopard cub is an extraordinary milestone for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and a meaningful contribution to the long-term sustainability of the Amur leopard population in human care,” said Chris Kuhar, the executive director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, in a press release. “Every birth offers renewed hope for the future of this iconic species and is reflective of the exceptional work of our Animal Care team and the Zoo’s commitment to global wildlife conservation.”

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Critically Endangered Amur Leopard Cub Born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Five-year-old Marta gave birth to the cub in the zoo’s Asian Highlands habitat. Both she and the cub’s four-year-old father, Sylas, are first-time parents, and the new family appears to be off to an excellent start.

According to the zoo, Marta has been bonding closely with her cub under the watchful eye of the Animal Care team. Staff have already seen the youngster nursing, receiving grooming from its mother, and moving around on its own.

Because Amur leopards are naturally solitary animals, zoo staff have separated Sylas from Marta and the cub during this period but remains visible to zoo guests.

The cub’s sex has not yet been determined, but its birth is already playing an important role in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan, which carefully manages breeding to maintain healthy genetic diversity among zoo populations.

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Why Amur Leopards Are Among the World’s Rarest Big Cats

Amur leopards are a unique subspecies found only in the temperate forests of Russia’s Far East and northeastern China. Unlike many other leopards, they have evolved to survive freezing winters with thick coats and powerful bodies built for rugged terrain.

They’re also remarkably athletic. According to the World Wildlife Fund, these elusive cats can sprint up to 37 miles per hour, leap more than 19 feet horizontally, and jump about 10 feet into the air. Living mostly alone, they rely on stealth and strength to hunt deer and other prey, often dragging unfinished meals into hiding to protect them from scavengers.

Despite these impressive adaptations, human activity has pushed the species to the brink. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies Amur leopards as Critically Endangered. Habitat loss, expanding agriculture, shrinking prey populations, and poaching for their distinctive spotted coat have dramatically reduced their numbers over the past century.

When Can You See the New Amur Leopard Cub?

For now, the newest arrival is spending its first weeks out of public view while Marta continues to care for and bond with the cub in a quiet environment.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it will continue sharing updates through its social media channels, including announcements about the cub’s development and a future public naming contest that will help support Amur leopard conservation efforts.

In a species with so few individuals left in the wild, every birth matters — and this tiny leopard has already become a symbol of hope for one of the planet’s most endangered big cats.

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