Radioactive Shrimp Recalled — Radiation Levels Are Low, but Caution Is Still Advised

Product recalls are nothing new. Most happen because of bacterial contamination like Salmonella, foreign objects accidentally entering the production line, or even mislabeled ingredients. But the latest case caught the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) attention for a far less common reason: radiation.

A shipment of frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia was stopped at U.S. customs after testing revealed elevated levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137), a radioactive isotope. The FDA has since recalled certain lots from the same supplier, meaning some packages already bought may be affected.

The incident has raised questions about how such contamination happens, what it means for our health, and what consumers should do next.

Radiation Contamination in Food

Cs-137 is a manmade byproduct of nuclear fission, the process that powers nuclear reactors and weapons. It doesn’t occur naturally, but because of decades of nuclear testing and accidents, trace amounts of Cs-137 are spread across the globe. That means it can show up in soil, air, water, and sometimes food.

Inside the body, Cs-137 behaves a lot like potassium. It distributes into soft tissues, where it emits gamma and beta radiation. In high enough doses, this radiation can damage DNA, raising the risk of mutations and, ultimately, cancer. Extreme exposures (like those seen after major nuclear accidents) can even cause acute radiation sickness, with symptoms such as nausea, bleeding, and, in severe cases, death.

According to the agency for toxic substances and disease registry, Cs-137’s half-life, which is the time it takes for half of the material to decay, is about 30 years. That’s why Cs-137 from past events is still detectable today. Although most food contains levels so low they pose no risk, shrimp contaminated above expected thresholds triggered the FDA’s intervention.

Read More: What are Different Types of Food Poisoning and How Can You Avoid Them?

How Radioactive Shrimp Compare to Other Foods

The FDA reports the detained shipment contained roughly 68 becquerels per kilogram (Bq/kg) of Cs-137. For context, the FDA’s safety cutoff, called the Derived Intervention Level, is 1200 Bq/kg, nearly 20 times higher. In other words, the shrimp wasn’t dangerously radioactive, but the concentration was unusual enough to raise a red flag.

Based on the American nuclear society, a banana, thanks to its natural potassium-40, gives off a similar level of radioactivity per kilogram. In fact, you’d have to eat about 100 bananas to equal the daily background radiation we all receive in the United States.

The key difference, though, is that banana radiation comes from potassium-40, a naturally occurring isotope, while Cs-137 is entirely manmade. And the level detected in these shrimp was about 100 times higher than what’s typically found in seafood from the Pacific, where low traces of cesium still linger from historical nuclear testing.

Advertisement

At 68 Bq/kg, the shrimp would not pose an acute health hazard if consumed. But regulators prefer to minimize unnecessary exposure, especially to manmade isotopes, since even low levels, if ingested repeatedly over long periods, could raise cancer risk.

What Should Consumers Do?

So far, the FDA has detected Cs-137 only in a single shipment of frozen shrimp from an Indonesian supplier, and none of it entered U.S. grocery stores. Customs and Border Protection flagged the batch before distribution, and monitoring of imported seafood continues.

Advertisement

If you’ve recently purchased imported shrimp, there’s no cause for panic. The FDA advises checking lot numbers if you’re concerned. Products from the recalled batch should be discarded and not consumed.

If you suspect you may have eaten shrimp from an impacted lot and are worried about exposure, the FDA recommends consulting your healthcare provider. Fortunately, the radiation levels were low, the shipment was stopped, and ongoing monitoring helps ensure that contaminated seafood stays out of your kitchen.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: How To Avoid Food-Borne Illness

Advertisement

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: