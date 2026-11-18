The baboons Catherine Hobaiter had traveled to northern Chad to watch had seen so few people that within days they were curiously following her team around the canyon, and for a while the only thing nobody was watching was the eagles.

“We saw the eagles while we were searching for the baboons, but we never imagined that they might be a threat to them,” Hobaiter said in a press release. “Then we found the first skull with a puncture mark, and then another, and another.”

Hobaiter and her team report in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology that Verreaux’s eagles appear to be hunting adult male olive baboons living today on the Ennedi plateau, primates the size of some early human ancestors. No bird had previously been confirmed to kill a primate heavier than about 29 pounds, because anything heavier than that may be more than an eagle can carry off, which is why our own lineage was thought to have outgrown birds of prey around 2.5 million years ago.

One of these baboons weighed an estimated 58 pounds.

“At first, the idea of eagles hunting adult male baboons seemed to exist on the thin edge of possibility, until it didn’t,” senior author Nathaniel Dominy said in the press release. “Our [skepticism] slowly gave way to acceptance. The evidence was convincing.”

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Puncture Wounds in the Baboon Skulls

The remains came from nine baboons, eight of them adult males, all from the troops still living on those cliffs.

Two of the skulls have holes punched through the eye sockets, and one shoulder blade appears scraped from its edge inward, similar to the mark an eagle leaves when it opens a chest to reach the heart and lungs. A gunshot would have shattered more of the skull, and a fight with another male leaves crushed bone and tooth gouges.

Read More: The Largest Eagle Dominated Ancient New Zealand, With Claws That Could Kill Prey Weighing Up to 440 Pounds

Why Nearly All the Dead Are Male

(Image Credit: Javier Lázaro (reproduction permitted: CC-BY-ND))

The likeliest explanation is confrontation. When an eagle comes at a baboon group, adult males go at it, barking and rushing the bird while the rest get clear.

On flat ground that is a decent gamble, but on the cliffs of Ennedi, where these baboons spend much of the day because the canyon floor gives them almost no shade, a fight only has to go wrong once.

That suits the eagle, which never has to carry a baboon anywhere, since they may be able to kill prey by driving animals off the rock, and its feet span close to 16 inches, more than twice the width of a male baboon’s skull.

“One of the most exciting observations was seeing the baboons respond when a pair of Verreaux’s eagles swept overhead — primates are very specific about only responding to eagles that are a genuine threat,” Hobaiter said. “As soon as the Verreaux came into view, they alarm called and dropped down to safety.”

What It Means for Our Own Ancestors

The same puncture shows up in Taung 1, the skull of an Australopithecus child that two researchers argued in 1995 was killed by a bird of prey. Doubters called the child too big for that, and these baboons weigh twice as much as he did.

So early humans were likely prey too, and a bird calls for a different defense than a big cat, which is why the team thinks eagles may have shaped how our ancestors warned each other and how their males worked together.

Nobody has watched a kill here, so the case still rests on the wounds and the alarm calls.

“Baboons are some of the best studied monkeys in Africa, but our very first observations from Ennedi upended all sorts of notions about what these baboons should be doing — from their diet to their social lives, I can’t wait to see what new ‘rules’ they’ll break next!" Hobaiter said.

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