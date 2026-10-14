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Psychological Resilience May Start With Regular Breakfast, Good Sleep, and Daily Exercise

Learn how small lifestyle habits do more than support physical health, as they’re linked to improved psychological flexibility during stressful situations.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
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Building consistent, healthy habits can make a significant difference in our well-being and how we tackle the daily stresses of a hectic life. According to a new study published in the Journal of American College Health by researchers at Binghamton University, New York, this can look like simply eating a healthy breakfast most days of the week, exercising regularly, and making time for sufficient sleep to foster psychological flexibility.

People who are psychologically flexible are better at adjusting their emotions and behaviors when a situation changes unexpectedly, which helps them handle stressful moments more constructively, instead of feeling mentally restrained.

“You might know someone who stays cool under pressure,” said lead study author Lina Begdache, an associate professor of health and wellness studies at BingU, in a news statement. “The kind of person who misses a flight and, instead of panicking, calmly adapts to the situation. This person may still feel stressed, but they’re better able to manage it through psychological flexibility.”

Read More: Lack of Sleep Could be Causing an Increase in Mental Health Disorders

Simple Healthy Habits Improve Psychological Flexibility and Stress Management

To see if there is a tangible connection between psychological flexibility and lifestyle habits, the research team gathered data from more than 400 college students with a mean age of 19 years through anonymous online surveys.

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The survey showed that participants who ate breakfast at least 5 times a week also displayed greater resilience alongside psychological flexibility, as did students who exercised at least 20 minutes per day. The researchers also noted a positive association between regular fish oil supplementation and psychological flexibility.

On the other hand, those who slept less than six hours per night had lower levels of both resilience and psychological flexibility. Altogether, the researchers concluded that consistent, healthy habits seem to improve psychological flexibility, which leads to stronger resilience and stress management.

Resilience Versus Psychological Flexibility

Being resilient and having psychological flexibility are not the same, as Begdache explained. People who display psychological flexibility “change the way they think about the situation and then use brain resources to handle the stress,” Begdache said.

That also includes being aware of one’s emotions and knowing how to process them.

The study also showed that the trend holds when looking at the relationship from the opposite direction. Poor habits, like regularly eating fast food and not getting enough sleep, are linked to reduced flexibility in thinking and acting in stressful situations.

“When we’re under stress, we feel like we fuse with the stress. We live the stress. But psychological flexibility is like stepping back and thinking, ‘I feel this because of that. What can I do?’,” said Begdache. “Identifying your emotions sometimes helps you find the solution for these emotions.”

The Diet and Lifestyle Choices You Make Affect Your Resilience

This study is part of a broader research effort by Begdache and her team to investigate how everyday lifestyle habits influence our behavior. Among other things, their previous studies showed how high-quality diets improve resilience and how poor diets do the opposite, raising new questions about access to healthy foods in the U.S.

“If we take these findings and translate them into the current American diet, we’re not consuming the best quality, which means that this may be affecting our resilience level,” Begdache said in another press statement.

The current study provides an explanation of how psychological flexibility helps build resilience when lifestyle habits are healthy.

“The new finding here is that diet and lifestyle don’t just make you resilient by themselves,” added Begdache. “They help you build the psychological flexibility, which, in turn, makes you a resilient person.”

Read More: Healthy Habits Take More Than 21 Days To Form, but They’re Worth It in the End

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Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

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