skip to main content

Psychedelics Like LSD, Psilocybin, and DMT May Rewire the Brain in the Same Two Ways — With Implications for Mental Health

Learn how psychedelics like LSD, psilocybin, and DMT reshape brain networks by weakening internal connections and increasing communication across regions tied to perception, emotion, and thought.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
psilocybin mushrooms held in a gloved hand
Psilocybin mushrooms, not associated with this study. (Image Credit: Kyrylo Vasyliev/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Different psychedelic drugs may feel worlds apart. But inside the brain, they appear to follow the same playbook.

A study published in Nature Medicine finds that five major psychedelics — psilocybin, LSD, mescaline, DMT, and ayahuasca — produce the same two core effects: they weaken communication within established brain networks while increasing communication between them. Those changes reshape how information flows through the brain, and may help explain why these drugs are showing promise for conditions like depression, anxiety, and addiction despite their different chemistries.

Despite acting through different chemical pathways in the brain, all five drugs produced the same large-scale pattern of activity.

“This is a breakthrough in how we think about psychedelic drugs,” said senior author Danilo Bzdok in a press release. “For the first time, we show there’s a common denominator among drugs that we currently consider completely separate.”

A Shared Brain Pattern Across Psychedelics

Under normal conditions, the brain is organized into distinct networks that handle specific functions, from vision and movement to memory and decision-making. These networks communicate with one another and remain mostly separate.

Across all five drugs, connections within networks weakened, while communication between different networks increased. In other words, the brain shifts from tightly organized, specialized activity toward a more globally connected state.

In particular, communication increased between so-called transmodal networks, which handle abstract thinking, and unimodal networks tied to sensory and motor functions.

The changes were especially pronounced between systems involved in higher-level thinking, such as those linked to self-reflection and decision-making, and those tied to sensory processing, including vision and touch. As those boundaries loosen, signals that are usually kept apart begin to mix.

In effect, the usual separation between thinking and sensing starts to blur. That shift may help explain why psychedelic experiences often combine altered perception, emotion, and thought in unusual ways.

Read More: Magic Mushroom Compound Psilocybin May Have Anti-Aging Properties

How Researchers Combined Data Across Studies

To identify that shared pattern, researchers combined brain imaging data from 11 independent studies conducted across five countries, bringing together more than 500 scans from 267 participants.

Psychedelic neuroscience studies are typically small, often limited to a few dozen participants because of high costs and strict regulations, making direct comparisons across drugs difficult.

To get around that, the team pooled existing datasets, reanalyzed them using a standardized processing pipeline, and then applied statistical modeling to identify patterns that held across different drugs, participants, and experimental conditions.

Earlier studies haven’t always agreed, in part because they used different methods. By standardizing the data, the researchers were able to separate consistent effects from background noise.

“This approach gives us an X-ray view of the entire research community,” said Bzdok.

A More Flexible Brain — and Why It Matters

What stands out is not just the pattern itself, but how consistent it is across drugs that were once treated as fundamentally different.

That consistency gives researchers something the field has largely lacked: a common reference point. Instead of studying each psychedelic in isolation, scientists can now compare results against a shared brain signature, making it easier to interpret findings across studies.

Research in this area slowed after the 1970s, when stricter regulations brought much of the field to a halt. Advances in brain imaging are now helping reopen that work, making it possible to study these compounds with greater precision.

“Many drug therapies for depression, for example, have changed little over the past decades. Psychedelics may represent the most promising shift in mental health treatment since the 1980s,” concluded Bzdok.

With a clearer picture of how these drugs reshape communication across the brain, future studies can begin to test which of these changes matter most and whether they can be guided more precisely.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Psilocybin Use Increases in the U.S. for Those with Chronic and Mental Health Conditions

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Vaccine vial, could be related to tubeculosis

Tuberculosis Vaccine May Help Prevent Alzheimer's by Influencing the Brain's Immune System

Illustration of heart anatomy

Heart Function May Predict Early Brain Changes Linked to Memory Decline

view of tau protein in the brain

A Common Brain Protein May Help Alzheimer’s Disease Spread — and Understanding This Could Lead to New Treatments

Team scanning the brain with an MRI to research changes in the brain during pregnancy

MRI Scans Reveal That Pregnancy Restructures the Brain — but Why It Transforms Remains a Mystery

concept of cosmic consciousness

The Universe May Contain Minds Stranger Than We Can Imagine

Musicians Mike Gordon, left, and Bob Weir, right, participating in study on synchronizing

Feel Like You're on the Same Wavelength With Someone? Synchrony Is Real, and May be Strengthened

Person holds a cat in their arms

Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

Illustration of a human brain in cognitive decline

Delirium After Surgery May Be Linked to Years of Cognitive Decline in Older Adults

Illustration of brain cells and myelin-like nerve fibers, representing how an anti-aging drug combination affected brain insulation in mice.

A Popular Anti-Aging Drug Combo Triggers Severe Brain Damage in Mice

Human brain illustration

CBD Shows Early Promise for Reducing Brain Inflammation in Alzheimer’s Model 

Woman holding ear, experiencing an unpleasant noise

People Have Heard an Unexplained Hum for 50 Years — It May Be Coming From Inside Their Own Heads

Researcher working in the lab on a recent study on how the brain clears waste

New Tool That Tracks How the Brain Removes Waste Could Offer Clues About Alzheimer’s

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe