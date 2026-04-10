Psychedelics Like LSD, Psilocybin, and DMT May Rewire the Brain in the Same Two Ways — With Implications for Mental Health

Different psychedelic drugs may feel worlds apart. But inside the brain, they appear to follow the same playbook.

A study published in Nature Medicine finds that five major psychedelics — psilocybin, LSD, mescaline, DMT, and ayahuasca — produce the same two core effects: they weaken communication within established brain networks while increasing communication between them. Those changes reshape how information flows through the brain, and may help explain why these drugs are showing promise for conditions like depression, anxiety, and addiction despite their different chemistries.

Despite acting through different chemical pathways in the brain, all five drugs produced the same large-scale pattern of activity.

“This is a breakthrough in how we think about psychedelic drugs,” said senior author Danilo Bzdok in a press release. “For the first time, we show there’s a common denominator among drugs that we currently consider completely separate.”

A Shared Brain Pattern Across Psychedelics

Under normal conditions, the brain is organized into distinct networks that handle specific functions, from vision and movement to memory and decision-making. These networks communicate with one another and remain mostly separate.

Across all five drugs, connections within networks weakened, while communication between different networks increased. In other words, the brain shifts from tightly organized, specialized activity toward a more globally connected state.

In particular, communication increased between so-called transmodal networks, which handle abstract thinking, and unimodal networks tied to sensory and motor functions.

The changes were especially pronounced between systems involved in higher-level thinking, such as those linked to self-reflection and decision-making, and those tied to sensory processing, including vision and touch. As those boundaries loosen, signals that are usually kept apart begin to mix.

In effect, the usual separation between thinking and sensing starts to blur. That shift may help explain why psychedelic experiences often combine altered perception, emotion, and thought in unusual ways.

Read More: Magic Mushroom Compound Psilocybin May Have Anti-Aging Properties

How Researchers Combined Data Across Studies

To identify that shared pattern, researchers combined brain imaging data from 11 independent studies conducted across five countries, bringing together more than 500 scans from 267 participants.

Psychedelic neuroscience studies are typically small, often limited to a few dozen participants because of high costs and strict regulations, making direct comparisons across drugs difficult.

To get around that, the team pooled existing datasets, reanalyzed them using a standardized processing pipeline, and then applied statistical modeling to identify patterns that held across different drugs, participants, and experimental conditions.

Earlier studies haven’t always agreed, in part because they used different methods. By standardizing the data, the researchers were able to separate consistent effects from background noise.

“This approach gives us an X-ray view of the entire research community,” said Bzdok.

A More Flexible Brain — and Why It Matters

What stands out is not just the pattern itself, but how consistent it is across drugs that were once treated as fundamentally different.

That consistency gives researchers something the field has largely lacked: a common reference point. Instead of studying each psychedelic in isolation, scientists can now compare results against a shared brain signature, making it easier to interpret findings across studies.

Research in this area slowed after the 1970s, when stricter regulations brought much of the field to a halt. Advances in brain imaging are now helping reopen that work, making it possible to study these compounds with greater precision.

“Many drug therapies for depression, for example, have changed little over the past decades. Psychedelics may represent the most promising shift in mental health treatment since the 1980s,” concluded Bzdok.

With a clearer picture of how these drugs reshape communication across the brain, future studies can begin to test which of these changes matter most and whether they can be guided more precisely.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Psilocybin Use Increases in the U.S. for Those with Chronic and Mental Health Conditions

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