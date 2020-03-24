Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Which Dinosaur Is the Biggest Ever Found?

To say these dinosaurs were ‘big’ is an understatement.

By Riley BlackMarch 24, 2020 12:00 PM
Argentinosaurus - dinosaur - shutterstock
Argentinosaurus dinosaurs walking in the rocky desert. (Credit: Elenarts/Shutterstock.com)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The sheer size of some dinosaurs has captured our imagination from the very beginning. And since that time, paleontologists have engaged in more than a little of the “my dinosaur is bigger than yours” contest. The question is how big the biggest ones really got.

For a time, the title-holder seemed to be a long-necked dinosaur called Amphicoelias fragillimus. In life, the dinosaur might have stretched over 200 feet long, making it almost twice the length of the closest contenders. The trouble is that the bone used to name this dinosaur was lost long ago, and more recent analyses have shrunk the size estimates.

This is actually something of a common problem among the biggest of the big. They were so huge that they weren’t buried quickly — and, therefore, much of their bodies decayed. The largest dinosaurs are often known from scraps or partial skeletons, and sometimes these pieces go missing.

But there’s no shortage of sauropods lining up for a crack at the superlative. At present, the race seems neck-and-neck between Argentinosaurus and Patagotitan. Both are estimated to have been over 100 feet long and weighed in excess of 90 tons. And both are known from incomplete material that doesn’t entirely overlap. They’re right in the same ballpark, with the winner decided by pounds and inches.

There’s always the possibility that an even larger giant will emerge. But, for the moment, the error bars will have to remain on any aspiring claimant to the “Biggest Dinosaur Ever” title.

Read more:

Related Content

Were Dinosaurs Social Creatures or Lone Rangers?

Were Dinosaurs Social Creatures or Lone Rangers?

Were Dinosaurs Warm- or Cold-Blooded?

Were Dinosaurs Warm- or Cold-Blooded?

New Fossil is the Oldest Bird Relative Ever Found

New Fossil is the Oldest Bird Relative Ever Found

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In