Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

When Will Homo Sapiens Go Extinct?

Other species of human used to walk the Earth. Homo sapiens are the last to survive.

By Nathaniel ScharpingApril 27, 2020 3:00 PM
human skull apocalypse homo sapien extinction - shutterstock
(Credit: udra11/Shutterstock.com)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

We all must shuffle off this mortal coil some day. Death is the price we pay for living, and it’s as true for us as a species as it is for individuals.

Predicting exactly when humans will disappear from the universe is impossible, of course. In all likelihood, we’ll be here for some time still. But, there are some coming events that could make our survival questionable.

To begin with the absolute furthest limit of survival, we must turn to the heat death of the universe. It’s a (still theoretical) point at which the universe reaches thermodynamic equilibrium and entropy is at its maximum. By definition, nothing happens, and nothing could survive. If it happens, though, it will be trillions upon trillions of years from now. We’re all safe for now

In more immediate worries, our Sun will swell into a red giant and consume the Earth in about five billion years. If humans haven’t left Earth for good by then, we’re literal toast. But if recent advances in space travel are any indication, we may have a good shot at that.

Those are some astronomical boundaries on human extinction. But, there’s no guarantee we’ll even make it that far. Species go extinct all the time. Homo sapiens, at about 300,000 years old, is a comparative newcomer. Changing environments, global catastrophes, pandemics and more could wipe us out. Or, we could evolve sufficiently far from our current form that we become a new species. Homo sapiens would be no more, though our lineage would continue.

But if there’s one thing that distinguishes humans from the rest of life on Earth, it is our resilience. We’ve learned to live on all seven continents, in environments nearly as varied as exist on our planet. Even if the world should change drastically (as climate change makes increasingly likely), humanity will almost certainly march onwards.

This story is part of an ongoing series exploring questions about human origins. Read more related to this topic:

Related Content

Venice’s Black Death and the Dawn of Quarantine

Venice’s Black Death and the Dawn of Quarantine

Was the First Beer Brewed for the Dead?

Was the First Beer Brewed for the Dead?

Did Humans and Dinosaurs Ever Live Together?

Did Humans and Dinosaurs Ever Live Together?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In