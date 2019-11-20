Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Stay Curious
Learn more about our new website
Planet Earth

When a Bee Falls In Water, It 'Surfs' Tiny Ripples to Safety

A flurry of wingbeats creates a pattern of waves that nudge bathing bees shoreward.

By Leslie NemoNovember 20, 2019 10:00 PM
Swimming-Bee
When a bee falls in water, it uses a flurry of wingbeats to surf to safety. (Credit: Caltech)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When bees accidentally land in water, their wet wings keep them from lifting off and flying away. So instead, the insects reach the water’s edge by becoming tiny surfers. 

A close examination of how bees swim, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows they use their wings to generate small ripples that the insect can ride atop to move forward. Understanding the physics governing how bees navigate water opens up a new way to look at designing devices that fly and swim, says study author Chris Roh, a research engineer at Caltech.

Water Bee

This particular research project kicked off one day when Roh went for a walk near a campus pond and saw a bee struggling to leave the water. Sunlight hit the bee in such a way that Roh could see shadows of the ripples radiating from the swimmer on the pool's bottom.

Roh and his adviser, Mory Gharib, study how organisms function to help design materials that imitate those natural processes. Watching the bee's surfing struggles gave him an idea.

"This topic in general is core to my research,” Gharib says. “It started with fun, but turned into something much more elaborate.”

To simulate what Roh saw at the pond, he and Gharib gently dropped bees into a small pool lit up so that the same ripple shadows appeared. High-speed, zoomed-in video cameras caught every ripple as the bees paddled. Since every honeybee behaves a little differently, Roh and Gharib also made a mechanical replica of the wings to see what a standardized, perfectly predictable flutter might do.

Hang Two

Extreme close-up investigations of the real and fake wings showed the researchers what patterns the appendages make in the water. It turns out that bees beat their wings backward and pull water with them, kicking off a kind of tug-of-war between the wing and the water, Roh says. The wing also pulls water upward with it, creating waves that in turn propel the bee forward — albeit very slowly.

Bee-Interference-patterns
The interference pattern of the waves bees create helps push them forward. (Credit: Caltech)

This is not an efficient process for the bee. Swimming kicks in as a survival tactic until the insect can get to land, and it drains their energy. If they're too far away, they'll drown.

So if engineers were to design, say, a drone that flies and swims, they might have to tweak the bee wing design for efficiency’s sake, Roh says. That’s where the duo’s research is headed next. After all, their profession is all about making systems just a little bit better. “As an engineer, we can make things more efficient and more effective.”

Related Content

Science May Have a Better Way to Translate Dog Years to Human Years

This Skin Patch Could Add A Sense of Touch to Virtual Reality Devices

10 Geek Gifts for People Who Love Science

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 75% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2019 Kalmbach Media Co.

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 75%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In