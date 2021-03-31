Discover Magazine
Science That Matters
Planet Earth

What is Citizen Science Month?

This April, researchers have over 100 events planned around everything from measuring light pollution to counting caterpillars.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Nathaniel ScharpingMar 31, 2021 10:00 AM
(Credit: Jeshoots/Unsplash)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org.

Citizen Science Month, held every April, is a month-long celebration of citizen science, where volunteers from all walks of life get involved in research by collecting data, analyzing results and helping solve some of the biggest problems in science. Citizen Science Month is the perfect time to explore a new citizen science project or introduce your friends and family to the world of citizen science.

What do all Citizen Science Month events and featured projects have in common? They prepare people to help answer research questions that can’t be answered without volunteers. Below, we've gathered up some of our favorite resources to get you started.

A Hub For Citizen Science Month

The Citizen Science Month page has everything you need to get started this April. Find featured projects, upcoming events and resources to get involved.

Citizen Science Events Galore

There are more than 100 events lined up for Citizen Science Month this year. SciStarter's calendar page has the full list of citizen science events, spanning everything from the future of health and medicine to water quality and events about how to train your brain. 

Citizen Science Projects to Start With

Ready to get citizen science-ing, but not sure where to begin? Featured citizen science projects, including Globe at Night and Stall Catchers, make great introductions to citizen science. Look for special events from both during April.

For Project Leaders and Volunteer Groups

Want to get your community doing citizen science? There are tons of Citizen Science Month resources to make sure your hard work pays off. Create an event, find promotional materials like social media graphics and more on SciStarter's resources page

You can find more citizen science projects with the Project Finder at SciStarter.org.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Magazine Examples
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
The 13 Best Grain Free Dog Foods
Planet Earth
What Language Did the Vikings Speak?
Planet Earth
Earth is Hot Right Now, but Not the Hottest (or the Coldest) Across the Solar System
Planet Earth
How to Survive a Climate Apocalypse
Planet Earth
The 12 Best Dry Dog Foods
Planet Earth
10 Animals That Make 'Milk' and Aren’t Mammals
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopCosmos: Possible Worlds
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopEinstein's Universe
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
wait
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2021 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login