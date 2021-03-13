Discover Magazine
Science That Matters
Planet Earth

The Leaning Tower of Pisa Wasn’t Supposed to Lean

An engineering screw-up became the symbol of the city of Pisa.

By Donna SarkarMar 13, 2021 3:00 PM
(Credit: f11photo/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Italy’s iconic symbol that attracts thousands of tourists a year was the result of an engineering screw-up. Yes, you read that right. The architects of the Leaning Tower of Pisa didn’t want the building to lean. Yet the accidental tilt ultimately launched the building into fame, even classifying the structure as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Mystery Behind the Tilt

The construction of the tower began in 1173 as part of a grand cathedral project to flaunt the wealth and military victories of Pisa. The full complex, known today as the the Piazza dei Miracoli (or the Square of Miracles), included a cathedral, baptistery, cemetery and bell tower, which we now call the Leaning Tower of Pisa. That single tower wasn’t planned to be more significant than its neighboring buildings, but its architectural oops made it unique.

Problems arose shortly after construction began on the white marble bell tower. Perhaps, the site itself may have been the root cause of the problem. The ground beneath the tower was composed of clay, fine sand and shells from the Arno and Serchio rivers that frame the city of Pisa. By the time the builders finished the second of eight stories in 1178, the tower’s foundation had begun to settle unevenly. As a result, the tower started to tilt toward the south.

Shortly after, Pisa fought wars against Genoa, Lucca and Florence. The conflicts caused a halt in construction for almost 100 years. The century-long delay allowed the foundation of the bell tower to settle further and prevent any likely collapse.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the tower took approximately 200 years to build from start to finish, with several work stoppages. While working on the eighth floor of the tower, builders angled the story to the north to counterbalance the tower's southern drift. However, this too proved to be a failure as the additional weight caused the structure to tilt even farther. After the tower was completed around 1370, the drift continued.

Nearing Collapse

Over the next six centuries, the lean became an integral part of the tower’s appeal. The tower continued to sink at an annual rate of .05 inches, and by 1990, it was at a heightened risk of collapse. The monument closed to visitors as engineers attempted to stabilize it.

According to one study published in 2003, the Tower of Pisa's stabilization proved to be an immensely difficult task due to the weak base in the foundation. Any disturbances in the ground beneath the foundation could threaten its collapse.

The Italian Government organized an international committee, including experts in the arts, restoration and structural and geotechnical engineering to help stabilize the monument. The 2003 study explained that restoration was possible by removing small volumes of soil from beneath the north side of the tower’s foundation. It was the least invasive technique, and promised to reduce the tilt from about 15 to 13.5 feet.

The stabilization work was successfully completed in 2001, bringing the tower back to a 4-degree incline, as it was 200 years ago. It was then reopened to the public.

In Case of Earthquake

Since the year 1280, four strong earthquakes have hit this region of Italy. And still, the Leaning Tower of Pisa stands strong. George Mylonakis, from the University of Bristol's Department of Civil Engineering, wanted to understand why and how.

In 2018, Mylonakis joined a team of 16 engineers to study the seismological, geotechnical and structural information on the tower, according to Phys.org. Their research found that survival of the tower could be attributed to a phenomenon known as dynamic soil-structure interaction.

“Ironically, the very same soil that caused the leaning instability and brought the tower to the verge of collapse can be credited for helping it survive these seismic events," Mylonakis said in 2018 after the findings were released.

Engineers now think the Leaning Tower of Pisa is expected to continue to defy gravity for at least another 200 years — or longer.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe
Already a subscriber? Log In or Register
1 free articleSubscribe
Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Log In or Register
More From Discover
Health
The Dynamic, Geological Process Happening in Your Kidney
Planet Earth
The Source of the Nile River: A Mystery That Spanned Three Millennia
Planet Earth
How Singing Sand Dunes Produce Desert Music
Environment
Could Carbon Capture Technology Help the U.S. Meet Climate Change Commitments?
Environment
The Paradox of Internet Famous Wilderness
The Sciences
There Might Be Remnants of an Ancient Planet Buried Inside Earth? Yup
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopCosmos: Possible Worlds
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopEinstein's Universe
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
wait
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2021 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login