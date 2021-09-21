The 24 Best Limited Ingredient Dog Foods

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dog foods are often on the receiving end of unsavory practices in the pet food industry. You might feel like you’re getting a great deal when you buy a cheap 30-lb bag of food, but at the end of the day, that “cheap” dog food is probably loaded with fillers, additives, and meat by-products. Just like us, our furry best friends need to eat right to gain optimal nutrition and grow up happy, healthy, and strong. Your best friend deserves the best, don’t you think?

Limited ingredient dog food is a variety that has as few ingredients as possible in order to give your dog maximum nutritional value without exposing them to added fillers and other harmful ingredients. A few high-quality, natural ingredients are always better than a lot of the bad stuff. These are the healthiest dog foods made with wholesome ingredients and care for the pets they serve.

The Best Limited Ingredient Dog Foods

This list will help guide your next dog food purchase by bringing you info on only the best limited ingredient varieties out there. Each variety on this list has a strong customer rating, great ingredients, and an awesome company behind it.

1. Pupper Chicken Blend

Main Ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax, sweet potato, apples, ginger, krill, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, vitamins, and minerals.

Price: A 1-lb. bag costs $59.99.

Where To Buy: Online at pawandbone.com.

2. Pupper Beef Blend

Main Ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax, carrots, beets, cranberries, parsley, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, vitamins, and mineral.

Price: A 1-lb. bag costs $59.99.

Where To Buy: You can buy this product online at pawandbone.com.

3. ACANA Duck and Pear Limited Ingredient Dry Food

Main Ingredients: Deboned duck, duck meal, whole lentils, whole peas, duck liver, duck fat, lentil fiber, pears, pollock oil, pea starch, natural duck flavor, duck cartilage, pumpkin, salt, mixed tocopherols (preservative), zinc proteinate, dried kelp, calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, freeze-dried duck liver, copper proteinate, chicory root, turmeric, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, dried bifidobacterium animalis fermentation product, dried lactobacillus casei fermentation product.

Price: A 25-lb. costs $82.99.

Where To Buy: Online at PetCo.com.

4. Natural Balance Limited Ingredients Sweet Potato and Fish Formula

Main Ingredients: salmon, menhaden fish meal, sweet potatoes, cassava flour, potatoes, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), brewers dried yeast, flaxseed, natural flavor, potato protein, salt, menhaden fish oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), potassium chloride, taurine, dl-methionine, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, niacin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A supplement, riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride, biotin, folic acid).

Price: A 24-lb. bag costs a little over $50 (depending on where you buy).

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, PetCo, Natural Balance.

5. American Journey Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato

Main Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, peas, pea starch, sweet potatoes, pea protein, dried plain beet pulp, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor, flaxseed, dicalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, salt, sunflower oil, choline chloride, l-threonine, mixed tocopherols (preservative), vitamin E supplement, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, zinc sulfate, iron proteinate, niacin supplement.

Price: A 24-lb. bag costs about $44.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy or American Journey.

6. American Journey Limited Ingredient Lamb & Sweet Potato Canned

Main Ingredients: lamb, lamb broth, lamb liver, sweet potatoes, sunflower oil, tricalcium phosphate, flaxseed, natural flavor, guar gum, cassia gum, xanthan gum, salt, potassium chloride, choline chloride, yucca schidigera extract, zinc proteinate, iron proteinate, fish oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), magnesium sulfate, vitamin e supplement, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate, sodium selenite, thiamine mononitrate, cobalt proteinate, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin a supplement.

Price: About $24 for a case of 12 12.5-oz. cans.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, PawDiet, and PetSmart.

7. Wellness Simple L.I.D. Salmon & Potato Formula

Main Ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, potatoes, peas, dried ground potatoes, tomato pomace, ground flaxseed, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), dicalcium phosphate, natural fish flavor, chicory root extract, vitamin e supplement, choline chloride, taurine, mixed tocopherols added to preserve freshness, zinc proteinate, zinc sulfate, calcium carbonate.

Price: A 24-lb. bag costs about $61.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, PetCo, and Amazon.

8. Merrick L.I.D. Real Lamb & Sweet Potato Recipe

Main Ingredients: Deboned lamb, lamb meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, peas, sunflower oil, potato protein, pea protein, flaxseed, natural flavor, potassium chloride, salt, choline chloride, minerals (zinc amino acid complex, iron amino acid complex, sodium selenite, manganese amino acid complex, copper amino acid complex, calcium iodate), dl-methionine, taurine, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin A supplement, niacin).

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $60.

Where To Buy: Online from Merrick, Chewy, and PetCo.

9. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Sweet Potato & Venison Canned

Main Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, venison broth, venison, potatoes, potato protein, dehydrated potatoes, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), salmon oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor, vitamins (l-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), vitamin E supplement, thiamine mononitrate, niacin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid), minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, iron proteinate.

Price: A 12-pack of 13 oz. cans costs about $30.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, Natural Balance, and PetCo.

10. Tuscan Natural Simply Pure Lamb Meal Limited Ingredient Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Lamb meal, brown rice, rice, canola oil from canola plants (preserved with mixed tocopherols), olive oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin B-12 supplement, vitamin A acetate, vitamin D-3 supplement, D-biotin, riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, iron proteinate.

Price: A 28-lb. bag costs about $72.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and Tuscan Natural.

11. Go! Sensitivity + Shine Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey Recipe Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, tapioca, peas, lentils, chickpeas, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), coconut oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor, salmon oil, dicalcium phosphate, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, dried chicory root, choline chloride, vitamins (vitamin A supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin E supplement, niacin, l-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (a source of vitamin C)).

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $60.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, Petcurean, and Amazon.

12. Simply Nourish Limited Ingredient Diet Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, dried sweet potatoes, dried peas, dried lentils, pea starch, ground flaxseed, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), pea fiber, natural flavor, dicalcium phosphate, dl-methionine, dried carrots, minerals (potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, iron proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate).

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $51.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and PetSmart.

13. Nulo MedalSeries Grain-Free/Limited Ingredient Puppy and Adult Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Green Lentils, Dried Sweet Potatoes, Yellow Peas, Chicken Fat (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols & Citric Acid), Pea Fiber, Natural Chicken Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Miscanthus Grass, Dried Chicory Root, Salt, Salmon Oil.

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $67.

Where To Buy: Online from PetSmart or Nulo.

14. Zignature Turkey Limited Ingredient Formula Dry Dog

Main Ingredients: Turkey, turkey meal, chickpeas, peas, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural flavors, salt, vitamins (vitamin A acetate, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin E supplement, niacin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, riboflavin supplement, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement).

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $57.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, Amazon, and Zignature.

15. Zignature Limited Ingredient Salmon Formula Dry Dog

Main Ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, pea flour, chickpeas, peas, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural flavors, sun-cured alfalfa meal, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, minerals (zinc proteinate, iron proteinate, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate, cobalt proteinate), potassium chloride, vitamins.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $67.

Where To Buy: Online from Amazon, Chewy, and Zignature.

16. Taste of The Wild 25 lb. Prey Angus Beef Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Beef, lentils, tomato pomace, sunflower oil, natural flavor, dicalcium phosphate, salmon oil (source of DHA), salt, dl-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, dried lactobacillus plantarum fermentation product, dried bacillus subtilis fermentation product.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $55.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, Amazon, and Taste of the Wild.

17. American Natural Premium Lamb & Rice Recipe Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Lamb meal, brown rice, pearled barley, peas, oat groats, pea protein, pork fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), dried plain beet pulp, pork liver, flaxseed, Vitamins (choline chloride, vitamin E supplement, ascorbic acid, niacin supplement, calcium pantothenate, vitamin A supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, thiamine mononitrate, biotin).

Price: A 33-lb. bag costs about $64.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and PetFoodStation.

18. Freely Lamb Recipe Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Dry Dog

Main Ingredients: Deboned lamb, lamb meal, sweet potatoes, peas, lentils, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural lamb flavor, salmon oil, choline chloride, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, calcium pantothenate, niacin supplement, vitamin a supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid), taurine, dl-methionine, minerals.

Price: A 21-lb. bag costs about $70.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and FreelyPet.

19. Freely Salmon Recipe Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Salmon, sweet potatoes, salmon meal, peas, lentils, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural salmon flavor, salmon oil, choline chloride, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, calcium pantothenate, niacin supplement, vitamin A supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement).

Price: A 21-lb. bag costs about $70.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and FreelyPet.

20. Tuscan Natural Simply Pure Ocean Extreme Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Deboned whitefish, whitefish meal, sweet potato, chickpeas, flaxseed, olive oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor, potassium chloride, sea salt, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin E supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin B-12 supplement.

Price: A 26-lb. bag costs about $83.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and TuscanNatural.

21. Stella & Chewy's Simply Stella's Limited Ingredient Diet Grass-Fed Lamb Recipe Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, peas, lentils, chickpeas, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), flaxseed, natural vegetable flavor, lamb heart, lamb liver, lamb kidney, lamb spleen, fenugreek seed, potassium chloride, choline chloride, salmon oil, calcium carbonate, taurine.

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $71.

Where To Buy: Online from OnlyNaturalPet.

22. Performatrin Limited Ingredient Diet Sweet Potato & Chicken Formula Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Sweet Potato, chicken, chicken meal, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid), natural chicken flavor, pea fiber, flaxseed, salmon oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid), dicalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, dl-methionine, taurine, choline chloride, yucca schidigera extract, salt, rosemary extract, l-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin c), vitamins (vitamin E supplement, carotene, inositol, niacin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A supplement, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement).

Price: A 26-lb. bag costs about $60.

Where To Buy: Online from PetSupermarket and Performatrin.

23. Diamond Care Sensitive Skin Limited Ingredient Formula Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), flaxseed, natural salmon flavor, tomato pomace, salmon oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), dicalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, dl-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, dried bifidobacterium animalis fermentation product, dried lactobacillus reuteri fermentation product, vitamin E supplement, iron proteinate, zinc proteinate, copper proteinate, ferrous sulfate.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $53.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy and DiamondPet.

24. Bench & Field Holistic Natural Formula Dry Dog Food

Main Ingredients: Chicken meal, ground brown rice, ground white rice, oatmeal, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), pork meal, dried beet pulp, anchovy & sardine meal, flaxseed, dried egg product, menhaden fish oil, carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, cranberries, tomato pomace, dehydrated alfalfa meal, potassium chloride, apples, peas, organic quinoa, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, beta-carotene, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin A supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, vitamin D3 supplement, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin supplement), papaya, dried kelp, blueberries, pomegranate, chicken cartilage, inulin.

Price: A 12-lb. bag costs about $35 online.

Where To Buy: Online from Chewy, Amazon, and Bench and Field.