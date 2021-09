Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Labrador retrievers are some of the most recognizable and beloved dog breeds in the world. Their signature look and loyal temperament are beloved by children, seniors, and adults alike. They’re loyal, loving, and fiercely protective. Who doesn’t just love a lab puppy, anyway?

Labs have a nice, shiny coat when they have a good diet, and can be incredibly beautiful dogs. If you’re looking to increase the efficacy and health of your lab’s diet, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve taken the time to review hundreds of dog foods to bring you this list of the 22 best dog foods for labs. Each recipe contains wholesome ingredients to bring you the healthiest, highest-quality dog foods for labs on the market today.

1. Pupper Chicken Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Cost/Where To Buy: $59.99for a 1-lb. bag at www.pawandbone.com

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Chicken Gizzards, Brown Rice, Flax, Sweet Potato, Apples, Ginger, Krill, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, And Minerals.

2. Pupper Beef Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Cost/Where To Buy: 1-lb. bag for $59.99 at www.pawandbone.com

Ingredients: Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Barley, Flax, Carrots, Beets, Cranberries, Parsley, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, And Minerals.

3. Wellness Core Large Breed Dog Food

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Cost/Where To Buy: $71.99 on Chewy.com (26-lb bag)

Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal (Source Of Glucosamine), Turkey Meal (Source Of Chondroitin Sulfate), Lentils, Peas, Dried Ground Potatoes, Tomato Pomace, Ground Flaxseed, Pea Fiber, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Chicken Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Vitamin E Supplement, Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Parsley, Apples, Blueberries, Kale, Choline Chloride, L-carnitine, Zinc Proteinate, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Preserve Freshness, Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganese Sulfate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Chicory Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Spearmint Extract. This Is a Naturally Preserved Product.

4. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Dog Food Blend

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost/Where To Buy: $48.99 on Chewy (28-lb bag)

Ingredients: Water Buffalo, Lamb Meal, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Roasted Bison, Roasted Venison, Beef, Natural Flavor, Tomato Pomace, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Ocean Fish Meal, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

5. Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost/Where To Buy: $48.99 on Chewy.com (28-lb bag)

Ingredients: Salmon, Ocean Fish Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Canola Oil, Lentils, Salmon Meal, Smoked Salmon, Potato Fiber, Natural Flavor, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

6. Taste of the Wild Sierra Mountain Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost/Where To Buy: $48.99 on Chewy.com (28-lb bag)

Ingredients: Lamb, Lamb Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Egg Product, Lentils, Peas, Pea Flour, Canola Oil, Potatoes, Dried Yeast, Roasted Lamb, Tomato Pomace, Natural Flavor, Salmon Oil (A Source Of DHA), Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bi Fidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

7. Taste of the Wild Wetlands Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost/Where To Buy: $48.99 on Chewy (28-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Duck, Duck Meal, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Ocean Fish Meal, Potato Protein, Roasted Quail, Roasted Duck, Smoked Turkey, Tomato Pomace, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

8. Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Brand: Diamond Naturals

Cost/Where To Buy: $36.99/30-lb. bag on Chewy.com

Ingredients: Salmon, Fish Meal, Potatoes, Lentils, Peas, Pea Flour, Dried Yeast, Canola Oil, Flaxseed, Tomato Pomace, Natural Flavor, Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid.

9. Diamond Naturals Lamb Meal and Rice Formula Adult Dry Dog Food

Brand: Diamond Naturals

Cost/Where To Buy: $36.99 on Chewy.com (40-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Lamb Meal, Ground White Rice, Cracked Pearled Barley, Grain Sorghum, Egg Product, Dried Yeast, Rice Bran, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Millet, Dried Beet Pulp, Flaxseed, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Quinoa, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Yucca Schidigera Extract, L-carnitine, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Beta Carotene, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

10. Diamond Naturals Beef Meal and Rice Formula Adult Dry Dog Food

Brand: Diamond Naturals

Cost/Where To Buy: $35.99 at Chewy.com (40-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Beef Meal, Grain Sorghum, Ground White Rice, Dried Yeast, Egg Product, Rice Bran, Cracked Pearled Barley, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Beet Pulp, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Quinoa, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Beta Carotene, Chondroitin Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

Plant-Based Proteins

11. Wild Earth Clean Protein Plant-Based Dog Foods

Brand: Wild Earth

Cost/Where To Buy: Available from Wild Earth for $70/18-lb. bag

Ingredients: Dried Yeast, Chickpeas, Oats, Peas, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Canola Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Sweet Potato, Dried Aspergillus Oryzae Fermentation Product, Flaxseed Meal, Sunflower Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavor, Marine Microalgae, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Salt, Inulin (From Chicory Root), Fructooligosaccharide, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Vitamin E Supplement, Copper Proteinate, L-carnitine, Blueberries, Cranberries, Pumpkin, Spinach, Wheat Germ, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin A Supplement, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Niacin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin D2 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Rosemary Extract.

12. V-Dog Kind Kibble Vegan Adult Dry Dog Food

Brand: V-Dog

Cost/Where To Buy: $69.99 on Chewy.com (30-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Dried Peas, Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Oatmeal, Potato Protein, Sorghum, Canola Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols) , Natural Flavor, Suncured Alfalfa Meal, Brewers Dried Yeast, Dicalcium Phosphate, Flaxseeds, Millet, Calcium Carbonate, Lentils, Peanut Hearts, Quinoa, Sunflower Chips, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Carrots, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate), Di-methionine, Dried Parsley, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Niacin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D2 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Biotin, Folic Acid), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (A Source Of Vitamin C), Preserved With Citric Acid, Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols, Dried Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, Dried Celery, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lettuce, L-Carnitine, Dried Watercress, Dried Spinach, Rosemary Extract.

Fish Blends

13. American Journey Active Life Formula Salmon, Brown Rice, and Vegetables Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: American Journey

Cost/Where To Buy: $39.99 at Chewy.com (28-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Deboned Salmon, Menhaden Fish Meal, Brown Rice, Peas, Rice Bran, Natural Flavor, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Dried Tomato Pomace, Suncured Alfalfa Meal, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Salt, Dried Egg Product, Carrots, Oatmeal, Sweet Potatoes, L-threonine, Choline Chloride, Blueberries, Cranberries, Dried Kelp, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Iron Amino Acid Complex, Calcium Carbonate, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Vitamin E Supplement, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dicalcium Phosphate, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Vitamin A Supplement, Niacin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Manganous Oxide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Biotin, Calcium Iodate, Folic Acid, Rosemary Extract.

14. Merrick Grain-Free Real Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Merrick

Cost/Where To Buy: Online from Merrick or Chewy.com. $64.99/22-lb. bag

Ingredients: Deboned Salmon, Salmon Meal, Whitefish Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Deboned Whitefish, Salt, Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Apples, Blueberries, Minerals (Iron Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Proteinate, Cobalt Carbonate), Taurine, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Mixed Tocopherols For Freshness, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Citric Acid For Freshness, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product.

15. Instinct Original Grain-Free Recipe with Real Salmon Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food

Brand: Instinct (Raw Blends)

Cost/Where To Buy: Online from PetCo. $59.99/20-lb. bag

Ingredients: Salmon, White Fish Meal (Pacific Whiting, Pacific Sole, Pacific Rockfish), Peas, Menhaden Fish Meal, Canola Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols And Citric Acid), Herring Meal, Chickpeas, Pea Protein, Natural Flavor, Tapioca, Dried Tomato Pomace, Carrots, Apples, Cranberries, Montmorillonite Clay, Vitamins (L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin), Choline Chloride, Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Ethylenediamine Dihydriodide), Freeze Dried Cod, Dried Bacillus Coagulans Fermentation Product, Rosemary Extract.

16. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Brand: Open Farm

Cost/Where To Buy: Available from openfarmpet.com for $69.99 (22-lb. bag)

Ingredients: Salmon, Oats, Ocean Whitefish Meal, Sorghum, Quinoa, Coconut Oil, Herring Meal, Natural Flavor, Millet, Pumpkin, Salmon Oil, Apples, Chia Seed, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Chicory Root, Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Selenium Yeast, Calcium Iodate), Taurine, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Cinnamon, Turmeric.

17. Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free Smoked Salmon Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost/Where To Buy: Available from PetCo and Chewy.com. $48.99 for a 28-lb. bag.

Ingredients: Salmon, Ocean Fish Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Canola Oil, Lentils, Salmon Meal, Smoked Salmon, Potato Fiber, Natural Flavor, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid.

18. Victor Select Yukon River Canine Recipe Grain-free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Victor Select

Cost/Where To Buy: Available from Chewy for $59.99 (30-lb bag)

Ingredients: Menhaden Fish Meal (Source Of DHA-docosahexaenoic Acid), Peas, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Garbanzo Beans, Dehydrated Salmon, Sweet Potato, Yeast Culture, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Blood Meal Conventionally Dried, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Carrot Powder, Tomato Pomace, Salt, Organic Dried Seaweed Meal, Taurine, Choline Chloride, Calcium Stearate, Zinc Methionine Complex, Vitamin E Supplement, Dl-methionine, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Silicon Dioxide, L-carnitine, Selenium Yeast, Brewers Dried Yeast, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Aspergillus Oryzae Fermentation Extract, Dried Trichoderma Longibrachiatum Fermentation Extract, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Extract, Copper Sulfate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Biotin, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Vegetable Oil, Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Spearmint Extract, Inulin, Lecithin, Folic Acid.

Organic Blends

19. Castor and Pollux Organix Chicken and Oatmeal Recipe

Brand: Castor and Pollux

Cost/Where To Buy: $73/18-lb. bag. Available from Chewy, Amazon, and PetCo.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Meal, Organic Oatmeal, Organic Barley, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Peas, Organic Chicken Fat, Organic Sunflower Seed Meal, Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Pea Protein, Natural Flavor, Organic Flaxseed, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Chicken Liver, Organic Blueberries, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid), Choline Chloride, Minerals (Zinc Methionine Complex, Calcium Carbonate, Zinc Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Ethylenediamine Dihydroiodide), Taurine, Organic Amarath, Mixed Tocopherols.

20. Tender and True Chicken And Liver Blend Organic Dog Food

Brand: Tender and True

Cost/Where To Buy: $60 for a 20-lb. bag. Available from Chewy, Tender and True Pet Food, and Amazon.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Meal, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Dried Pea, Organic Chickpea, Organic Flaxseed Meal, Organic Potato Flour, Organic Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Organic Pea Flour, Organic Chicken Liver, Organic Liver Digest Meal, Menhaden Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Choline Chloride, Salt, Natural Mixed Tocopherols, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin E Supplement, Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Manganese Proteinate, Inositol, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Zinc Oxide, Iron Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Biotin, Riboflavin Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Sodium Selenite, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Proteinate, Citric Acid (Preservative), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide.

21. Newman's Own Organics Grain-Free 95% Chicken Dinner Canned Dog Food

Brand: Newman’s Own

Cost/Where To Buy: $28 for a case of 12 (12.7 oz cans). Available online from Chewy.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Broth, Organic Pea Flour, Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Organic Alfalfa, Organic Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Organic Locust Bean Gum, Salt, Choline Chloride, Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate.

22. Gather Free Acres Organic Free-Run Chicken Dry Dog Food

Brand: PetCurean

Cost/Where To Buy: $35-$79. 6- or 16-lb. bags available.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Dehydrated Chicken, Organic Peas, Lentils, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Krill Meal, Organic Flaxseed, Blueberries, Cranberries, Egg Shell Meal, Vitamins (Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Inositol, Niacin, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (A Source Of Vitamin C), D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Selenium Yeast), Dried Rosemary.