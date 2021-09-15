The 21 Best Dog Foods For Skin Allergies

Skin allergies can make your doggo incredibly uncomfortable, and what you feed him can seriously impact the severity of those allergies. When it comes to dog food, not every brand takes the same care and pet-friendly approach that our list of the top 21 do. Each of these brands produces high-quality natural dog foods for dogs with allergies. While some formulas are specifically made to combat allergies, we’ve included others that contain better ingredients and natural Omega-3s for skin health.

Don’t get caught up in buying cheap food just to save money. When you buy cheap, your dog is getting sub-par ingredients that exacerbate allergy symptoms and can lead to further health complications down the road. Essentially, you get what you pay for when it comes to your pet food. We’ve researched 21 dog foods that are great for allergies and everyday health, so you don’t have to.

1. Pupper Chicken Recipe

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax, sweet potato, apples, ginger, krill, sea salt, kelp.

Price: A 1-lb. bag of Pupper chicken recipe is just $59.99.

Overall Value: Pupper produces some of the best dog foods on the market, with premium, wholesome ingredients for a healthy dog food blend you can trust. As one of the healthiest dog foods out there today, Pupper takes our number one spot. You can buy this blend direct from Pupper at pawandbone.com.

2. Pupper Beef Recipe

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax, carrots, beets, cranberries, parsley, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, vitamins, and minerals.

Price: A 1-lb. bag of Pupper Beef Recipe costs just $59.99.

Overall Value: When it comes to healthy dog foods, trust Pupper to deliver high-quality, premium ingredients that keep on giving. This premium blend offers quality beef as its number one ingredient, so you know you’re getting the best! You can buy this blend direct from Pupper at pawandbone.com.

3. Victor Grain-Free Yukon River Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Menhaden fish meal (source of DHA-docosahexaenoic acid), peas, chicken fat, garbanzo beans, dehydrated salmon, sweet potato, yeast culture, dehydrated alfalfa meal, blood meal conventionally dried, carrot powder, tomato pomace, salt, organic dried seaweed meal, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, vegetable oil, rosemary extract, green tea extract, spearmint extract.

Price: Around $60 per 30-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Yukon offers a premium river blend with DHA Omega-3s, vitamin E, natural proteins, and so much more to keep your dog’s skin healthy and his taste buds begging for more!

4. Brothers Complete Venison & Egg Advanced Allergy Care Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Venison meal, whole eggs dried, turkey meal, pea starch, cassava/tapioca, peas, chicken fat, chicken liver dried, pumpkin, ground flaxseed, alfalfa, carrots, dried whole-cell algae (pure source of omega 3 DHA), rosemary extract, green tea extract, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, biotin.

Price: About $101 for a 25-lb. bag.

Overall Value: This is one of the more expensive blends on the list, but it offers potent Omega-3s and quality proteins from venison. Venison is lean and rich in vitamins and minerals, and dogs love the flavor! You can buy this blend on Chewy.com, with free shipping directly to your door.

5. Solid Gold Holistique Blendz Fish Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Oatmeal, pearled barley, peas, ocean fish meal, dried eggs, chicken fat, dried tomato pomace, carrots, pumpkin, salmon oil, blueberries, cranberries, vitamin e supplement, niacin.

Price: A 28-lb. bag costs about $50.

Overall Value: Solid Gold takes its ingredients very seriously, holding them to a gold standard you’ll love. You’ll notice a difference in your dog’s health from the Omega-3s, vitamin E, and other great nutrients included in this blend.

6. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Real Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, brown rice, oatmeal, barley, sweet potatoes, sunflower oil, natural flavor, flaxseed, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A acetate, niacin, biotin.

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $60 online.

Overall Value: Premium ingredients and service are what make up Merrick’s reputation as one of the country’s top dog food producers. The brand has decades of experience producing high-quality, natural dog foods with real salmon, whole grains, Texas beef, and so much more.

7. Stella & Chewy's Simply Stella's Limited Ingredient Diet Grass-Fed Lamb Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, peas, lentils, chickpeas, sunflower oil, flaxseed, lamb heart, lamb liver, lamb kidney, lamb spleen, salmon oil, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement.

Price: About $70 for a 22-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Stella and Chewy is a brand that cares about what goes into its pet food, which is why you’ll always find real meat as the first ingredient.

8. Hungry Bark Superfoods Grain-Free Salmon Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, menhaden fish meal, lentils, field peas, fava beans, canola oil, whitefish meal, tapioca starch, menhaden fish oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, dried pumpkin, dried chicory root extract, dried kelp, ginger, turmeric, dried spinach, dried blueberry, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin e supplement, niacin supplement, organic dried kelp.

Price: A 24-lb bag costs about $61 online.

Overall Value: Hungry Bark’s grain-free salmon dog food contains salmon as the first ingredient, rich in Omega-3s, protein, and other vital nutrients for both skin and whole-body health for your pup.

9. Forza10 Sensitive Skin Plus Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Anchovy meal, peas, fava beans, pork meal, fish oil, hydrolyzed salmon protein, hydrolyzed fish protein, hydrolyzed potato protein, minerals vitamin E supplement, papaya, turmeric, dried rose hips, pomegranate, black pepper, rosemary extract.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $75.

Overall Value: Forza10 offers a high-quality, potent fish blend with no grains, plenty of powerful Omega-3s, and fruits and veggies for better overall health for your pup.

10. Instinct Raw Boost Gut Health Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken Dry Dog Food with Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, peas, chicken fat, tapioca, herring meal, freeze-dried chicken, menhaden fish meal, freeze-dried chicken liver, dried tomato pomace, pumpkin seeds, freeze-dried chicken heart, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, carrots, apples, cranberries, dried kelp, salmon oil, blueberries, rosemary extract.

Price: A 21-lb bag costs about $70 online.

Overall Value: Instinct creates some of the dog food market’s best raw dog foods, featuring only premium, raw, freeze-dried ingredients for maximum flavor and potency.

11. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Dog Food, Sweet Potato & Venison Formula

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, venison, pea protein, potato protein, canola oil, brewers dried yeast, salmon oil, flaxseed, dried potato products, vitamin e supplement, niacin, rosemary extract, green tea extract, spearmint extract.

Price: $70 for a 26-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Natural Balance uses only premium ingredients, and this limited ingredient blend contains only the ingredients needed to create a viable, high-quality dog food.

12. Halo Adult Holistic Wild Salmon & Whitefish Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, whitefish, dried egg product, oat groats, pearled barley, dried peas, dried chickpeas, soy protein concentrate, flaxseed, pea fiber, natural flavor, chicken fat, dried carrots, dried sweet potatoes, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement.

Price: A 21-lb. bag costs about $68 online.

Overall Value: Halo is a brand you can trust to use only the best ingredients, which is why salmon and oceanic whitefish are the first ingredients. Your dog will get plenty of protein, Omega-3s, and even vitamin E from this potent, tasty blend from Halo.

13. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, oats, ocean whitefish meal, sorghum, quinoa, coconut oil, herring meal, pumpkin, salmon oil, apples, chia seed, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin A supplement, turmeric.

Price: About $70 per 22-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Open farm takes its dog food to heart, which is why this blend is made with only premium, wild-caught salmon as the first ingredient. Your dog will get all of the nutrients it needs and more with this amazing blend from Open Farm.

14. Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free Smoked Salmon Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, ocean fish meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, peas, canola oil, lentils, salmon meal, smoked salmon, potato fiber, natural flavor, salt, choline chloride, taurine, dried chicory root, tomatoes, blueberries, raspberries.

Price: A 28-lb. bag of this delicious natural dog food costs about $50. It’s available from Chewy and PetCo.

Overall Value: With natural ingredients, a good price, and no grains, this is the perfect option for dogs with sensitive skin or allergies.

15. Go! Solutions Skin + Coat Care Lamb Meal Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Lamb meal, oatmeal, whole brown rice, deboned lamb, canola oil, coconut oil, natural lamb flavor, flaxseed, salmon oil, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, apples, carrots, cranberries, dried chicory root, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, dried enterococcus faecium fermentation product, vitamins.

Price: This product comes in a 2-, 12-, and 25-lb. bag. The largest bag costs about $55.

Overall Value: Go! Solutions is a pet food that you can trust for quality ingredients and a low price. This food is under $60 and features natural ingredients for skin health.

16. Earthborn Holistic Unrefined Smoked Salmon with Ancient Grains & Superfoods Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, quinoa, pumpkin, buckwheat, dried eggs, oatmeal, salmon meal, flaxseed, chia, sunflower oil, natural flavors, dicalcium phosphate, blueberries, cranberries, apples, kale, broccoli, spinach, carrots, olive oil.

Price: About $60 for 25-lbs.

Overall Value: Earthborn Holistic produces some of the best quality dog foods out there today. With a holistic approach, you can be sure your dog is only getting the best natural ingredients for optimal health. Everything is sourced naturally and sustainably wherever possible.

17. GO! Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Salmon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, tapioca, peas, lentils, chickpeas, pea flour, canola oil, coconut oil, potassium chloride, vitamins (vitamin A supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin E supplement.

Price: $59.99 for a 25-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Go! Solutions produces some of the best dog food out there, and this brand features no grains and Omega-3 rich salmon for optimal skin, joint, heart, and brain health. Omega-3s are a crucial fatty acid for both humans and doggos.

18. WholeHearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural salmon flavor, tomato pomace, salmon oil (a source of omega-3 fatty acids), dried Lactobacillus reuteri fermentation product, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: A $25-lb. bag costs between $40 and $52.

Overall Value: This grain-free recipe contains potent Omega-3s from high-quality, delicious salmon. Your doggo will love the flavor, and you’ll love the price and good ingredients.

19. Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Salmon, fish meal, potatoes, lentils, peas, pea flour, dried yeast, canola oil, flaxseed, tomato pomace, kale, chia seed, pumpkin, blueberries, oranges, dried kelp, coconut, spinach, carrots, papaya, vitamin E supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: A 30-lb. bag costs just under $40.

Overall Value: Forget those average brands. Give your dog the diamond standard of foods with Diamond Naturals. This skin and coat blend offers potent Omega-3s and other nutrients to keep your dog’s skin and coat healthy and moisturized.

20. Diamond Care Sensitive Skin Formula Adult Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural salmon flavor, tomato pomace, salmon oil, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: About $52 for a 25-lb. bag.

Overall Value: Diamond Naturals offers Diamond Care—a line of dog foods for pups that have special dietary needs. This potent blend contains Omega-3s and vitamin E for optimal skin and coat health.

21. Wellness Complete Health Natural Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

Allergy-Friendly Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley, peas, ground brown rice, chicken fat, tomato pomace, ground flaxseed, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, vitamin E supplement, sweet potatoes, apples, blueberries, rosemary extract, green tea extract.

Price: A 30-lb. bag costs about $60 online.

Overall Value: Wellness Pet Foods produces top-of-the-line, delicious pet foods made with only premium ingredients. This natural chicken recipe contains deboned chicken as the number one ingredient, and is fortified with skin-friendly ingredients like vitamin E, sweet potatoes, apples, and more.