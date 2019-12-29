Our Melting Planet, in Photos

Plaque installed in August 2019 at the site of former glacier Okjökull. It reads:

A letter to the future

Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it.

August 2019

415 ppm CO2