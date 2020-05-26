Kids at Home? Earth School Wants to Send Them on a Nature 'Quest'

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Today, over 1.5 billion children are unable to go to school. Beyond public health and the economy, coronavirus is disrupting how we engage and educate younger generations ⁠— and a group of global environmental education experts have started a program to help.

TED Education, The United Nations Environmental Programme and many other partners launched the Earth School , targeting the time between Earth Day (April 22) and World Environment Day (June 5).

Earth School gives kids, parents, teachers and lifelong learners 30 days of “quests” to help them learn about and connect with nature. Each quest includes a variety of educational videos, quizzes and activities, as well a section of resources for students to “go deeper” into topics they find most interesting. The most popular quest to date, on The Nature of Transport, has been viewed over 5,880,000 times.

Earth School and Citizen Science

Earth School includes COVID-19-appropriate, globally-relevant, citizen science activities. Citizen science engages the public in scientific research that needs their help — by taking pictures of the night sky to measure light pollution, submitting observations of air quality, observing different types of local plants and animals and more.