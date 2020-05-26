Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Kids at Home? Earth School Wants to Send Them on a Nature 'Quest'

Over 1.5 billion children can't go to school right now. An online program called Earth School hopes to help by offering kids, parents and teachers dozens of science "quests."

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy GuestMay 26, 2020 1:30 PM
night sky person
(Credit: European Southern Observatory/P. Horálek)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Today, over 1.5 billion children are unable to go to school. Beyond public health and the economy, coronavirus is disrupting how we engage and educate younger generations ⁠— and a group of global environmental education experts have started a program to help.

TED Education, The United Nations Environmental Programme and many other partners launched the Earth School, targeting the time between Earth Day (April 22) and World Environment Day (June 5). 

Earth School gives kids, parents, teachers and lifelong learners 30 days of “quests” to help them learn about and connect with nature. Each quest includes a variety of educational videos, quizzes and activities, as well a section of resources for students to “go deeper” into topics they find most interesting. The most popular quest to date, on The Nature of Transport, has been viewed over 5,880,000 times.  

Earth School and Citizen Science

Earth School includes COVID-19-appropriate, globally-relevant, citizen science activities. Citizen science engages the public in scientific research that needs their help — by taking pictures of the night sky to measure light pollution, submitting observations of air quality, observing different types of local plants and animals and more. 

This Citizen Science Quest (number 26 in Earth School), launches May 27 and features a range of global citizen science projects and additional resources like educator materials, access to open data maps and a SciStarter Earth School page.

Find more citizen science projects at SciStarter.org.

Related Content

Global Warming on Vacation? Not Even Remotely Close

Global Warming on Vacation? Not Even Remotely Close

Can Your Community Handle a Natural Disaster and Coronavirus at the Same Time?

Can Your Community Handle a Natural Disaster and Coronavirus at the Same Time?

Miss Out on Earth Day? Don’t Worry — Here Are Ways to Help the Environment All Year

Miss Out on Earth Day? Don’t Worry — Here Are Ways to Help the Environment All Year

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In