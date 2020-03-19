Inside the Secret World of Iridescent Animals

Vinod Saranathan, an assistant professor of life sciences at Yale-NUS College in Singapore, also studies iridescence. He says that Kjernsmo’s research is a “neat study” that “provides some support for a unique hypothesis that has never been considered.”

He says that jewel beetles aren’t native to Bristol, though, and that follow-up research might consider using a native iridescent species. Furthermore, he's not giving up on the bird-repellent idea that Kjernsmo tested with her human-spotting study. That's because humans, he points out, have notoriously bad vision compared with some birds and other animals — many of which can even see in ultraviolet. He’d like to see further research to confirm whether iridescence can be used as camouflage, though he still thinks it’s possible.

Saranathan studies iridescence in weevils. In an recent study, he examined fossils and found that this effect dates back at least 13,000 years. Given that these tiny beetles have very short lifespans and are still iridescent, he believes that selective pressure over the generations is clearly favoring the trait. And although the iridescence of these weevils may have once evolved for camouflage, there's evidence it may have diversified in function since then, perhaps to help weevils recognize potential mates.