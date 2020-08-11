Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

In the Bird World, It Takes Big Brains or Big Guts to Survive in Extremes

An ecologist brings his background to bear on bird brains.

By Geoffrey GillerAugust 11, 2020 5:00 PM
White-tailed ptarmigan - Trevor Fristoe
White-tailed ptarmigan in Colorado. (Credit: Trevor Fristoe)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This story appeared in the September/October 2020 of Discover magazine as "The Ecology of Dumb." We hope you’ll subscribe to Discover and help support science journalism at a time when it’s needed the most. 

As you get closer to Earth’s poles, seasonal swings in temperature and vegetation get increasingly drastic. In many places, snowy winter wastelands alternate with relatively lush summers. That can make life hard for birds, unless they can cope with the weather — and their food sources — changing throughout the year. Birds that can’t handle it migrate to warmer climes for the winter. Those that tough it out year-round tend to have big brains relative to their body size, which help them figure out how to manage life in the changing landscape — or so scientists had thought.

But Trevor Fristoe, who grew up in Alaska, knew that small-brained birds could also thrive in such environments. An avid birder, Fristoe is an ecologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Konstanz in Germany. In a recent study, he found how small-brained birds can fare well near the poles: Rather than relying on big brains, some instead specialize their diets, eating only plants that are hard to digest but available throughout the winter. Discover asked Fristoe about the insights that led to this discovery. —  Geoffrey Giller

Trevor Fristoe - Gretchen Garcia
Trevor Fristoe. (Credit: Gretchen Garcia)

Q: What made you wonder whether these extreme environments might also favor small-brained birds?

A: I lived through winters [in Alaska] where you can go outside and it’s almost post-apocalyptically cold. You would see these big-brained birds up there; ravens were the most conspicuous animals around. While you were running from your car, you’d see a raven picking through garbage bags in the back of a pickup truck or eating French fries, finding ways to survive in this super-extreme environment. But you can also find ptarmigans and spruce grouse, these guys that are really representative of small-brained groups. I wanted to look at that. Were these just rare exceptions to the general pattern, or is there something else there going on? We had a code name for this line of questions: the ecology of dumb.

Q: How did your experience as a birder help you develop these questions?

A: For me, it’s really important to know the system I’m working with. You have to go out there and experience it in order to understand the patterns you’re getting from the data or to ask the right questions.

Willow ptarmigan in Alaska - Trevor Fristoe
Some birds, like the willow ptarmigan in Alaska, may have adapted to survive cold winters by having big guts instead of big brains. (Credit: Trevor Fristoe)

Q: So how do those “dumb” birds survive?

A: Spruce grouse can persist entirely by eating spruce needles and twigs throughout the winter. But to digest those types of foods, you need a really large gut — and the gut is another energy-intensive tissue. So, the idea was that you can’t have both — it should be very difficult to maintain both your very large gut and a very large brain. We found that that was true.

Q: How does this work fit into your broader research?

A: Really what unites everything is I’m very fascinated by what determines the distribution of species across the planet. Why do you find this organism in this environment but not in that environment?

Related Content
Congrats, Jellyfish, the Seas Are Yours! (Now, What Are You Going to Do with Them?)

Congrats, Jellyfish, the Seas Are Yours! (Now, What Are You Going to Do with Them?)

The Science Books We're Reading in Fall 2020

The Science Books We're Reading in Fall 2020

Animals Sense Earthquakes Before They Happen. Can They Help Us Predict Disasters?

Animals Sense Earthquakes Before They Happen. Can They Help Us Predict Disasters?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In