Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Did Giants Ever Exist? The Question Isn’t as Crazy as It Sounds

Gigantopithecus blacki is the largest hominoid that ever lived — the closest thing to giants we’ve discovered.

By Nathaniel ScharpingMay 12, 2020 3:00 PM
F. Schrenk mit Gigantopithecus-Molar 2005 - wikimedia commons
A holotype Gigantopithecus blacki molar. (Credit: Gerbil - Forschungsinstitut Senckenberg, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The giants of myth and legend have no basis in reality. Humanlike beings who grow to 20 feet or more are the stuff of fiction, and even far in the past there’s no evidence hominins ever got much taller than we are today.

Some remarkable exceptions among Homo sapiens have existed, but they are most often the result of hormonal disorders. Such conditions occur when the body produces excess growth hormone throughout life. Those who suffer from these disorders — as was the case for the tallest man ever measured, Robert Wadlow — continue to grow for years.

Wadlow stood 8 feet, 11 inches tall, making him a veritable giant to most of us. But his stature came at a cost; Wadlow reportedly had little sensation in his feet and died of an infected blister in his early 20s. Other abnormally tall individuals can also suffer from issues related either to their height or to the condition that led them to grow so tall.

There are few signs that ancient humans ever grew much taller than we do. While anthropologist Lee Berger once claimed that some members of a species of archaic hominin, H. heidelbergensis, grew to over 7 feet tall, there’s little evidence that’s true.

If anything, ancient humans were shorter than we were. Neanderthals stood, on average, several inches shorter than us.

To find true giants, we must journey back even further, to our primate ancestors. The giant ape species Gigantopithecus blacki may have stood up to 10 feet tall and died out just a few hundred thousand years ago — meaning our evolutionary cousins existed alongside them.

G. blacki may have been the closest thing that ever existed to mythical Bigfoots and Sasquatches. But today, there's no giants to speak of.

This story is part of an ongoing series exploring questions about human origins. Read more about ancient humans:

Related Content

What Did Humans Evolve From?

What Did Humans Evolve From?

How Did Ancient People Keep Their Food From Rotting?

How Did Ancient People Keep Their Food From Rotting?

How Are Neanderthals Different From Homo Sapiens?

How Are Neanderthals Different From Homo Sapiens?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In