Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Cancer: Top 8 Products

Despite doing everything you can to provide for your dog's health and wellbeing in the best ways possible, cancer is still a prevalent diagnosis amongst dogs. Some of the most commonly diagnosed forms of canine cancer include melanoma, lymphoma, bone cancer, mast cell tumors, and mammary cancer.

CBD is a great supplemental treatment for dogs who are undergoing traditional treatment regimens. While CBD isn't a cure for cancer, it may slow the growth of cancer cells while also working in tandem with radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy.

Most importantly, CBD can improve your dog's quality of life. It works to ease pain, anxiety, inflammation, nausea, and even seizures, which can all be side effects of cancer and cancer treatments. CBD can also help dogs with a loss of appetite due to cancer treatment.

If you believe that palliative care is the best option for your aging pet with cancer, CBD oil is definitely a worthwhile consideration. Here are the top 8 products to consider to help keep your furry companion happier and more comfortable.

Verma Farms offers a full line of CBD pet products that are uniquely formulated to meet your furry friend's needs. One of their top selling pet products is the Salmon CBD oil, which is a fan favorite amongst dog and dog owners everywhere.

This tincture is made with the highest quality CBD oil, which provides the support and relief that your dog needs to feel his best. Each bottle is made with:

Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts)

Wild salmon oil

MCT oil

Probiotics

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Together, these ingredients work to keep your dog feeling great while also supporting his health from the inside out. Verma Farms Salmon Oil is available in 150mg and 300mg strengths, making it suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages.

While Penguin doesn’t have a line of products that’s specifically formulated for dogs, they offer a variety of all natural CBD products that are made without flavorings. The brand’s Natural flavored CBD oil is made with premium broad spectrum CBD extract that’s derived from Oregon-grown hemp. These plants are grown without the use of pesticides and GMOs, and are instead grown using eco-conscious methods.

Each bottle of Penguin CBD offers the health-boosting benefits of not just CBD, but hemp oil, MCT oil, and terpenes. With all traces of THC removed, Penguin CBD oil is a great option for aging dogs that need relief from pain and inflammation.

Natural flavored CBD is available in several strengths, including 250mg, 600mg, 1,000mg, and 2,500mg. When buying any CBD tincture, be sure to buy a strength that best corresponds with your dog’s weight.

BATCH CBD’s full-spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture is an excellent option for your dog, especially if you are looking to reduce pain and inflammation. Flavored with bacon oil, BATCH’s Pet CBD Oil Tincture is tasty and tremendously effective. Bursting with cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other organic compounds, this full spectrum tincture delivers significant therapeutic benefits.

BATCH develops pure, consistent, and effective products using the highest grade ingredients. All of BATCH’S products have been rigorously tested to ensure they meet industry safety standards and perform as promised. Your dog deserves the best, and BATCH offers just that. BATCH’S Pet CBD Oil Tincture contains 750mg of CBD oil and can be applied using the included dropper.

Depending on your dog’s preferences, you can apply BATCH’s full-spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture to their food or underneath their tongue to provide fast relief and relaxation.

We're rounding out our list with Petly CBD. This CBD oil is formulated with organically grown, phytocannabinoid rich hemp that supports all of your dog's health and wellness needs. Each bottle is made with simple yet effective ingredients, including broad spectrum extract and MCT coconut oil.

Petly CBD tinctures are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and are made with human-grade ingredients. Each bottle is free of additives and preservatives, and is not only third-party tested, but veterinarian approved.

Petly CBD oil is available in three different doses, including 125mg for small dogs, 250mg for medium dogs, and 500mg for large dogs.

CBD pet products aren’t new, but Colorado Botanicals Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs & Cats raises the bar so high, it might as well be a new product. Colorado Botanicals’ pet oil carries 750mg per 30mL bottle. This is a concentration of 25mg/mL - which for dogs that weigh less, you give them less CBD, and the bottle lasts longer. Considering most pets consume 2-5 mg per dose, each $59.99 bottle lasts long. Your pet and your wallet will thank you.

But don’t think great value comes at the expense of quality. Colorado Botanicals makes its pet oil with all-natural ingredients, specifically:

● Organic MCT (coconut) oil

● Broad-spectrum CBD extract

● Solvent-free with naturally derived terpenes

Simple, effective, and reasonably-priced, Colorado Botanicals hits every critical mark, making it the top choice for your furry friends.

Paw CBD, which is run by cbdMD, is a collection of CBD products that are uniquely formulated for our furry friends. The brand offers a line of CBD oil tinctures that are specially formulated with premium, hemp-derived CBD that is available in pet-safe strengths. The best part is that Paw CBD oils are available in tempting, drool-worthy flavors, including Peanut Butter!

Each bottle of Paw CBD is made with superior broad spectrum CBD oil, which offers the power of hemp to give your canine companion the best life possible. Every batch of Paw CBD oil is tested to ensure that all traces of THC have been removed, while also ensuring the safety and efficacy of the product.

These veterinarian formulated tinctures are crafted to offer everyday wellness support for your dog. Choose between 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg strengths.

HolistaPet is a brand that specializes in creating CBD products that are uniquely formulated to meet the needs of dogs and cats alike. Their CBD oil is made with full spectrum extract, which contains all of the whole-plant compounds that further promote and support your pet's health and wellness.

Each bottle is made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic superfoods. HolistaPet tinctures are made without the use of gluten, dairy, or any GMOs. There are also no additives or preservatives used.

HolistaPet CBD Oil is available in various strengths, including 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg. Place a few drops in your dog's mouth or food for immediate results!

Honest Paws is another CBD brand that is dedicated to creating products that are specifically formulated for pets. Honest Paws offers a full line of CBD oils, including those that are uniquely formulated to meet your dog's needs. For instance, the brand offers CBD oil for relief, calm, mobility, and overall wellness.

Each of these tinctures not only offers the power of full spectrum CBD extract, they also contain other health-boosting ingredients such as:

Ginger (Relief)

Organic Turmeric (Mobility)

Chamomile (Calm)

So whether your dog needs help sleeping at night or if you want to provide an all natural supplement to help ease joint inflammation to improve mobility, Honest Paws has just the tincture your furry friend needs.

CBD oil is available in several strengths, including 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg.

Innovet Pet has been serving the pet CBD industry since 2005! The owners sought to create new, innovative solutions that could naturally solve common pet issues. Every product created by Innovet Pet is inspired by dogs' unique needs, including their CBD oil for dogs.

Innovet Pet is made with all natural ingredients, is 100% organic, and is designed to provide a wide range of benefits, including hip and joint support, as well as overall wellness. What's unique about Innovet Pet tinctures is that they're sonicated using ultrasound technology to increase bioavailability.

Each bottle of CBD oil is made with full spectrum extract and is tested for safety, quality, and efficacy. Innovet Pet is also unique in that it uses organic hempseed oil as the carrier instead of MCT oil.

Innovet Pet tinctures are available in six different strengths, ranging from 125mg all the way up to 6000mg.

Final Thoughts

As a pet owner, you want the best for your dog in every stage of his life. If your dog has been diagnosed with cancer, you not only want to find a treatment that works, but you may also be interested in products that offer palliative care to keep your dog as comfortable as possible.

The eight CBD oils on our list are made with the highest quality CBD extract and are formulated to support your dog’s needs. When given orally or with your dog’s food, CBD oil can minimize pain-causing inflammation while also supporting healthy sleep and healthy eating patterns, all while keeping your dog calm and anxiety-free.

One last tip. To get the most out of CBD for your pet it needs to be paired with plenty of exercise, good sleep, and a great diet. Great food is not easy to find but can make all the difference in the health of your pet, not to mention the absorption of the CBD. Don’t skimp on the quality, they are part of the family too.