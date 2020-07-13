Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

6 Ways You Can Help Save Bees and Other Pollinators

Many people are helping save pollinators these days, from planting bee gardens to building homes for native bees. These citizen science pollinator projects let you take your efforts to the next level.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Bob HirshonJuly 13, 2020 6:00 PM
bumble bee watch
(Credit: Bumble Bee Watch)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org.

Every season, between $235 and $577 billion (U.S.) worth of annual global food production relies on pollinators, according to Bayer Crop Science. But pollinators face multiple threats, including habitat loss, pesticides, climate change, and emerging pathogens.

Fortunately, by joining one of these citizen science projects, you can help protect pollinators.

spot-a-bee
(Credit: Spot-a-Bee)

Spot-A-Bee

Bees are pollinator superstars. And it’s not just honeybees; bumblebees, sweat bees, mason bees, carpenter bees, and thousands of others also do their part. If you live in the United Kingdom, help identify bee-friendly plants by submitting your sightings of bees to the Spot-a-Bee project.

honey bees honeycomb
Honey bees are one of nature's most prized pollinators. (Credit: Ivan Marjanovic/Shutterstock)

Bumble Bee Watch

Bumble bees are cute, fuzzy, and endearingly uncoordinated. And when a bumblebee discovers an exceptional food source, instead of performing an elaborate dance to share the news with its hive-mates, it returns to the nest and just runs around excitedly, like an over-caffeinated bunny. For all these reasons and more, you’ll want to sign up for Bumble Bee Watch, where you’ll learn to identify and monitor the health of these comical pollinators.

california pollinator project
(Credit: California Pollinator Project)

The California Pollinator Project

Ecosystems rely on a diversity of pollinators, some specialized to pollinate just one species, others that visit a range of flowers. As a volunteer for the California Pollinator Project, you’ll monitor wildflowers and report on what pollinators visit them.

national moth week
(Credit: National Moth Week)

National Moth Week

National Moth Week (July 18-26) is when “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn about, observe, and document moths in their backyards, parks, and neighborhoods. And if you have an outside light and a sheet, you have what you need to participate.

Monarch on Milkweed - Field Museum
A Monarch butterfly on the flowers of a milkweed plant. (Credit: Mark Rogovin/The Field Museum)

Journey North

Follow the seasonal migrations of birds, insects, and other creatures (including the remarkable monarch butterfly) with Journey North, a popular citizen science project and website.

monarch butterfly larva caterpillar
(Credit Monarch Larva Monitoring Project)

Monitoring Hungry Monarch Larva

Monarch caterpillars are almost as showy as their parents. Their coloring warns predators that, thanks to their diet of toxic milkweed leaves, they are also just as bitter-tasting as monarch butterflies. Keep track of these very hungry caterpillars with the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project.

Find more citizen science projects at SciStarter.org.

Related Content

Museums are Full of Forgotten Treasures. Here's How You Can Help Find Them

Museums are Full of Forgotten Treasures. Here's How You Can Help Find Them

#BlackInNature: How Young Scientists are Pushing for Equality 

#BlackInNature: How Young Scientists are Pushing for Equality 

Snapshot of a Super Sucker

Snapshot of a Super Sucker

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In