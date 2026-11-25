In the 1930s, a construction worker in Harbin, China, was building a bridge over the Songhua River when he unearthed a human skull from the riverbank. It was in extraordinary condition, aside from its missing lower jaw, and could almost be mistaken for a modern skull, if not for its archaic, almost alien, features.

The cranium was low and long, with a heavy brow that sat above a set of square, deep-set eye sockets; human, but oddly unfamiliar, according to a 2021 study published in The Innovation. With ruthless Japanese imperial authorities overseeing the project, it would have been foolish to make a scene, especially if this was a genuine discovery of scientific worth. The astonished builder decided it would be safer in the hands of Chinese scholars, so he quietly hid the skull in a secret location.

Only in 2018, near the end of his life, did the man finally tell the story to his grandchildren, revealing he’d concealed the skull at the bottom of an abandoned well for more than eight decades. Later that year, the family retrieved it and handed it over to scientists at the Geoscience Museum of Hebei GEO University.

Reconstruction of Dragon Man of Harbin. (Image Credit: Chuang Zhao/Cell 2021)

The cranium was dated to at least 146,000 years old and became known as the “Dragon Man of Harbin,” notable for its broad face, which refused to fit neatly into any known category of archaic human. That was until 2025, when research published in Science and Cell finally applied proteomic and genetic analysis to the mysterious fossil, revealing its true identity: The Dragon Man was a Denisovan, or at least very closely related.

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As a near-complete cranium, the Dragon Man revealed the facial features of this lineage for the first time, or the features of one individual from it.

Suddenly, the Denisovans had a face, but as with so much of their story, there was still more to uncover.

The Denisovans were an extinct lineage of large-brained hominins that roamed Earth alongside the Neanderthals and modern humans. Appearing in the fossil record around 400,000 years ago, their unusual skull shape wasn’t their only unique trait. They were also distinguished by their distinctive geography and genetic profile.

They’ve been known to science for less than two decades, so they haven’t had the time to become as well-studied as the Neanderthals. In the short time we’ve been acquainted with them, their story has remained hazy. In fact, the deeper we look, the stranger and less concrete things become.

First glances suggested that the Denisovans were something akin to an Asian “sister” lineage to the Neanderthals — a closely related and similarly aged counterpart. While the former settled in North and East Asia, the latter hunkered down across a large swath of Central and West Asia and Europe.

In recent years, however, a steady stream of research has suggested that the Denisovans were far more geographically and genetically diverse, making them considerably harder to pin down.

Perhaps the Denisovans were a subspecies or a single species of human, spread over a vast area. Or perhaps they were a group of several species, with diverse geographic and genetic distributions that we have yet to untangle. This glaring gap in our knowledge is an “uncomfortable story,” one scientist told Discover, and one that we may never solve.

But researchers are still trying, still studying, attempting to bring the Denisovans and their mysteries out of the shadows.

Read More: The First Known Denisovan Forearm Bone Emerges From a Search Through 60,000 Bone Fragments

The Discovery of an Unknown Human: The Denisovans

The Denisovans first came to light in the summer of 2008, when a team of archaeologists was digging at Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains of Siberia in North Asia.

In a layer of sediment later dated to 52,000 to 76,000 years ago, the team uncovered an unassuming fragment of a finger bone. A passing glance might have mistaken the bone for that of a Neanderthal or a modern human, both known to have occupied the cave at some point. But when paleogeneticists sequenced its mitochondrial DNA, the results showed the prehistoric pinky belonged to an unknown hominin.

The mystery hominin became known as the Denisovan, in homage to the cave and its namesake Denis, an 18th-century hermit who, according to local legend, used the cavern as a chapel to dispense wisdom and spiritual blessings to the surrounding villagers.

The discovery was described in a 2010 study in Nature, and since then, researchers have identified the remains of several Denisovan individuals in Denisova Cave, as well as those of a first-generation human hybrid, born from sexual intermingling between a Denisovan and a Neanderthal. While the oldest Denisovan specimens from the cave are nearly 200,000 years old, the youngest — the original finger bone — is around 52,000 years old, meaning the population lived and returned to this particular place time and time again.

But it quickly turned out that this genetic evidence from the Altai Mountains of Siberia was not our first run-in with the Denisovans in the modern age.

“[In 2010], straight away, for people who knew the fossil record, there was the immediate question of what else might be Denisovan,” Christopher Stringer, a human evolution research lead at the Natural History Museum in London, told Discover.

Curators turned their attention to fossil collections quietly gathering dust in museum backrooms and university cupboards across Asia, hoping to find evidence from the elusive lineage. Among the reexamined specimens, a handful of fossils, including the Harbin skull, have been linked to the Denisovans, based completely on DNA.

Comparisons among Peking Man, Maba, Jinniushan, Dali, and Harbin crania. (Image Credit: Kai Geng/Cell 2021)

One such reappraisal came from a place far removed from Denisova Cave, separated by deserts and mountaintops, on the Tibetan Plateau. There, in Xiahe, China, in 1980, a Buddhist monk meditating in a cave had come across a jawbone — a detail that seemed too good to be true.

In a 2019 study in Nature, scientists analyzed the ancient proteins preserved in the teeth of the jawbone’s teeth, revealing it belonged to a Denisovan who lived at least 160,000 years ago.

Another set of specimens came from the seafloor of the Taiwan Strait. Some years ago — there’s no official record of when exactly — fishermen dredged up an assortment of animal bones, some 16 miles from the southern coast of Taiwan.

After spending time in the hands of a local artist, the fossils were eventually donated to scientists at Taiwan’s National Museum of Natural Science.

By 2010, researchers had found a hominin femur and tibia within the collection, and by August 2026, analysis of the set of proteins within the tissue suggested that the bones belonged to two Denisovan males. Though the final results are still awaiting peer review, the size of the bones suggests that the individuals were likely taller than the average Neanderthal or modern human at the time, with one potentially measuring around 6 feet 2 inches.

While little else is known about the rest of their appearance, a radial fragment from a Denisovan forearm from Heqing County in China, discovered and described in Nature in September 2026, shares a similar shape to the modern human radius, helping flesh out more of the Denisovans’ enigmatic appearance.

Read More: Submerged Leg Bones Suggest Denisovans May Have Stood Much Taller Than Other Hominins in Asia

Evidence of Denisovan DNA

While physical remains of Denisovans are slowly coming to the surface, it’s still slim pickings. Denisovan individuals have been recovered from North and East Asia, most of which come from Russia, China, and Taiwan. And while one Denisovan fossil, a tooth, has been discovered at Tam Ngu Hao 2, or Cobra Cave, in the Annamite Mountains in Laos, Southeast Asian specimens remain an exception for now.

This scant selection of skeletal remains, none of which are near-complete specimens, can only tell us so much, but DNA reveals another chapter in their sparsely documented narrative.

It’s been widely suggested that Denisovan DNA and Neanderthal DNA are more similar to each other than they are to modern human DNA. In fact, genetic analyses show that the lineage that would lead to the Denisovans and Neanderthals split from its common ancestor with modern humans around 750,000 to 550,000 years ago.

Then, that lineage split apart, branching off into the Denisovans and Neanderthals, with later ancient gene flow events transferring DNA from both the Denisovans and Neanderthals into modern humans.

Evidence of this interbreeding can be seen in the DNA of many modern humans alive today, including in populations from East Asia, where many Denisovan fossils have been excavated. Modern Tibetan populations, for instance, possess the EPAS1 gene, a Denisovan-derived gene that has helped modern humans thrive in high-altitude, low-oxygen environments, like the Tibetan Plateau.

Computer modelling has shown that modern humans picked up this helpful gene around 40,000 years ago, according to a 2014 study in Nature, as a parting gift from the Denisovans before they died out around 40,000 to 30,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, there are around 44 archaic DNA regions that are still present in modern Japanese populations, some of which are Denisovan-derived, according to a 2024 study in Science Advances. Their presence is yet another reminder that archaic DNA lingers and lives on, shaping our modern lives to this day.

But Denisovan DNA also appears in farther-flung populations, including in populations from Southeast Asia and Oceania (where around 4 to 6 percent of the DNA in modern populations comes from the Denisovans) and the Americas (where trace amounts of Denisovan DNA can be found in individuals of Native American descent).

Some of this gene flow could simply be the product of modern human migration. In other words, modern humans could’ve interbred with Denisovans in North and East Asia, and then later headed into Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, carrying that Denisovan DNA with them. However, there’s growing evidence that the tropics weren’t just a distant outpost of the Denisovans; they may have been a central hub of their existence.

In a 2021 study in Nature, for instance, researchers sequenced the genome of a hunter-gatherer buried more than 7,000 years ago in Leang Panninge, a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Not only was this the oldest genome from a modern human from the Indonesian islands; it was also the oldest genome from the Indonesian islands with detectable traces of Denisovan DNA.

According to the researchers, if the Denisovan DNA had arrived at Leang Panninge through the movement of modern humans with Denisovan-derived genes, then neighboring hunter-gatherers would have had traces of Denisovan DNA, too. But genomic data from nearby modern humans who lived to the west of Leang Panninge at around the same time have shown no signs of Denisovan-derived genes — an absence that suggests that the Denisovans were physically present on Sulawesi, in the extreme depths of Southeast Asia.

The results paint the Denisovans as a lineage that was perhaps more widespread than traditionally thought, ranging across vast stretches of Asia, including its southeastern fringe.

Read More: Genomes Across Japan Reveal Traces of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA — and a Hidden Third Ancestry

An Ever-Expanding Family

In addition to showing that the Denisovans were geographically diverse, genetic analyses also suggest that the lineage was genetically diverse. In fact, researchers regularly turn to modern genomes to tease potential populations of Denisovans apart.

In a 2019 study in Cell, for instance, a team of scientists compared the genomes of 317 people across the globe and 161 people from Southeast Asia and Oceania, uncovering strong evidence of three distinct Denisovan ancestries.

By scanning the genomes for unusual segments of DNA that didn’t match the typical segments seen in pure modern human ancestry, the researchers identified ancient fragments left behind by interbreeding with Denisovans thousands of years ago.

When these fragments didn’t align with a single Denisovan source, statistical modeling showed that three genetically distinct Denisovan lineages must have contributed to the modern gene pool, including one from East Asia, and two from Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Skullcap found in the Salkhit Valley in eastern Mongolia belonged to a woman who lived 34,000 years ago. (Image Credit: Institute of Archaeology, Mongolian Academy of Sciences)

“A number of studies have identified the existence of multiple Denisovan groups – we found three. They were very divergent. In fact, one of the groups was really as different from the Denisovans from [Denisova] cave as they were from Neanderthals,” Murray Cox, a study author and emeritus professor of computational biology at Massey University, told Discover.

Two of the lineages they identified were estimated to have diverged from one another roughly 283,000 years to 350,000 years ago — a gap wide enough that it may warrant classifying one of them as an entirely new group of archaic hominins.

In fact, there’s still a huge amount of disagreement about how to classify the Denisovans. According to Stringer, some scientists say that they should be designated as a subspecies within Homo sapiens, or perhaps as a separate species of their own, with the name Homo longi, which translates to “Dragon Man,” in reference to the Harbin skull.

Others say that they should be designated as a group of several species. And others still say that these strict distinctions may only limit our understanding, arguing that the Denisovans don’t need a specific species name.

“We just have to remember that species names are what humans give things. Nature doesn’t play along with those nice, simple rules that we create,” he told Discover.

The Bias of the Cold

It would be enormously helpful if more ancient genetic fragments could emerge from the balmy tropics to tease out the Denisovans’ genetics and distribution, but that’s easier said than done. High heat, relentless humidity, and abundant microbial activity can rapidly increase the rate of DNA degradation in lower latitudes, especially compared with the cool, often icy conditions in higher latitudes, which preserve DNA the way a refrigerator preserves food.

The same is true of fossils and skeletal remains, which typically fare poorly in the tropics. Heat speeds up the chemical breakdown of bone, moisture seeps in and dissolves it from within, and bacteria consume whatever organic material is left. Meanwhile, ubiquitous vegetation and plant roots pose their own problems for anyone who’s hoping to dig up what’s left in the dense, dangerous jungle.

This all means that while many Denisovan specimens come from North and East Asia, many more specimens may have existed in Southeast Asia, only to have been destroyed over time.

“The fact that ancient DNA has been preserved in cold regions only seems to be fairly seriously biasing our current picture of archaic populations as a whole. We’re missing key parts of the story, apart from small snapshots that remain in the genomes of humans living in tropical regions today,” Cox told Discover.

This bias has led to an enormous distortion about where the Denisovans likely lived. Today, a large portion of the global human population is concentrated in the lower latitudes toward the equator, and it’s almost certainly where most prehistoric humans lived too.

The trade-off has always been the same: The tropics may have more disease, being ridden with mosquitoes and heat, but that’s counterbalanced by more abundant food and a more forgiving climate. Colder regions, meanwhile, offer fewer competitors, but have harsher conditions and less to eat.

For a hunter-gatherer carving out a life in Asia, the equatorial belt was probably the better bet, but we simply don’t have the physical evidence of this likely majority.

“All of this older ancient DNA comes from cold regions, almost without exception, and these cold regions were probably ecologically marginal at the time,” Cox said. “That means our knowledge of archaic hominins doesn’t come from their center of gravity, but only from the margins.”

For now, we’re forced to build a portrait of the Denisovans from their northern populations alone, which is like characterizing all of modern Asia and Oceania from a handful of herders in Siberia.

“Humans have always gravitated to lower latitudes because that’s where it’s easier to live, but apart from small snapshots, we don’t really ‘see’ them in the current scientific literature on archaics,” Cox continued. “It doesn’t seem a huge stretch to then think that we’re missing a large part of the picture.”

Read More: Neanderthals and Denisovans Evolved Alongside Modern Humans — Here's What Set Them Apart

Victims of History

The glaring gaps in the story are also, in part, a product of the history of science. The hunt for Denisovans has only truly been on for less than two decades. Meanwhile, Neanderthals were first identified in Germany’s Neander Valley in 1856, just three years before Charles Darwin’s most groundbreaking book, On the Origin of Species, revolutionized our understanding of evolution and humans’ place in nature.

European researchers dug extensively across the continent, unearthing hundreds of fossils, tools, and burial sites. That legacy of excavation has given us a remarkably detailed picture of Neanderthal life, from their diet and hunting habits to their appearance and intelligence.

Asia had its fair share of archaeological digs, but funding, expertise, and ideas often flowed back toward Europe, where the dominant narrative of human evolution was being written.

In the meantime, according to Stringer, many of the genuine discoveries of worth in China in the 20th century, for instance, were held back by fragmented institutional networks and language barriers. Within this unique environment, unorthodox ideas started to ferment that, at least for some time, skewed the picture.

“They saw all of these fossils through a lens of continuity: a straight line of evolution from Homo erectus in China down to modern Chinese. All these fossils were placed in a neat sequence leading to Homo sapiens. That obviously colored the interpretations. That view is clearly wrong. Denisovans, of course, are part of our ancestry,” Stringer told Discover.

“In All Likelihood, It’s Just Gone”

With that said, historical imbalances can only partially explain the dearth of information on the Denisovans; quite simply, the physical evidence may not be there — it’s lost forever.

“I suspect this is an uncomfortable story for many researchers — we don’t like missing data. Obtaining older ancient DNA from the tropics isn’t currently possible, though, and probably never will be. In all likelihood, it’s just gone,” Cox told Discover.

Certainly, it can never be ruled out that a new field of scientific investigation, currently beyond the realms of sober imagination, will revolutionize our understanding and fill in the ancient human family tree, leaving no branch unfilled. More likely, though, we’ll reach an understanding through a slow and meandering process, chipping away bit by bit.

Even now, new research is constantly adding fresh Denisovan discoveries to the pile, gradually filling in more of their mysterious story, and researchers seem acutely aware of just how much this landscape keeps shifting under their feet.

That uncertainty was captured best by Stringer. After he learned when this story would be published, he simply said, “Well, let’s hope there aren’t another 10 papers by then.”

Read More: Modern Humans Are the Only Human Species Left, and We May Have Driven Other Lineages to Extinction

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