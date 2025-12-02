Physical Strain When Shoveling Snow May Put You at Risk of a Heart Attack

Winter has arrived, delivering seasonal snowstorms to North America. By managing the loads of snow piling up in front of our doors, we might encounter a danger many haven’t thought about. Did you know that when shoveling snow for just ten minutes, you are likely to have lifted and thrown nearly one ton of snow? Turns out, this unlikely exercise can pose a hidden risk for some of us.

According to the American Heart Association and a report in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, something as inconspicuous as shoveling snow may increase the risks of a cardiac event, especially for unfit individuals and also more commonly in men. Even solely operating a snowblower doesn’t come without risks. Understanding that we can’t just ditch snow removal altogether, experts offer advice on how to do it the right way.

Snow Shoveling Is Hard on the Heart

Several factors can come together during snow removal that can raise our risks for cardiovascular problems. We’re most likely to remove snow first thing in the morning, which coincides with the time of day of a heightened risk for a heart attack, we’re exposed to cold air without proper clothing, and some of us are simply not used to sudden vigorous physical activity.

A number of studies have confirmed that snow shoveling can put extra stress on the heart, especially for those who are following a sedentary lifestyle. Barry Franklin, professor of internal medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak, Michigan, noted in a press release of the American Heart Association that hundreds of people die during or just after snow removal in the U.S. each year.

"Shoveling a little snow off your sidewalk may not seem like hard work. However, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test, according to research we’ve conducted,” he said. “For example, after only two minutes of snow shoveling, study participants’ heart rates exceeded 85 percent of maximal heart rate, which is a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing.”

Men are at Higher Risk Than Women

When taking a closer look at demographics, one factor stands out: for example, after heavy snowfalls around Detroit, 33 of the 36 reported cardiac deaths occurred in men.

"Our previous research and recent review show that this common winter activity can place extraordinary demands on the heart, particularly for men who may be habitually sedentary and have underlying cardiovascular disease," said Franklin in another news release.

Other studies support the observations. When looking at the chances of having a heart attack after a heavy snowfall, a study published in CMAJ reported that men were 16 percent more likely to end up in the hospital with myocardial infarction, and were 34 percent more likely to die from a heart attack.

Additionally, ditching the shovel for a snowblower might not eliminate all risks. Any additional physical exertion, even if it’s just pushing a snow thrower, without applying precautions, can be harmful for those at risk, just by increasing the heart rate and blood pressure alone.

Who’s Most at Risk and How to Mitigate

Folks with the following attributes should be extra careful before grabbing a shovel after the next snowstorm:

Sedentary lifestyle

Obesity or diabetes

Current or former smokers

High cholesterol or blood pressure

History of cardiovascular events

On top of physical exertion, exposure to cold temperatures shouldn’t be underestimated. Low temperatures can strain the vascular system by letting blood pressure spike while tightening blood vessels.

Experts overall recommend avoiding manual snow removal for those at risk. Even for healthy individuals, researchers offer some strategies to avoid strain: pushing snow rather than throwing it, taking frequent breaks, protecting the head, neck, and face from cold, dressing in layers and removing or adding layers as needed to adjust to body temperature, and stopping when experiencing discomfort.

Franklin added that most importantly, be aware of the dangers, be prepared, and take it easy.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

