Peels, Seeds, and Other Scraps Contain More Fiber Than the Parts We Eat in 10 of 12 Fruits and Vegetables

When you're cubing up a butternut squash for dinner, many recipes recommend removing the skin or peeling it. In fact, many recipes often suggest removing the peels, skins, seeds, or stalks of produce and discarding them.

However, new research suggests that we may be losing out on vital nutrients and fiber by tossing them out. Fiber intake plays a vital role in digestive health and can help reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, and may contribute to longer life.

King’s College London recently published research in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition that analyzed 12 types of produce in the U.K. and found that typically discarded pieces contain more fiber than the produce we consume.

These discarded food scraps could offer health benefits for consumers and the environment.

Read More: Food Waste Is a Serious Problem. Here Are 9 Ways to Throw Away Less Food

Low Fiber, High Waste

Fibermaxxing has recently become a growing trend on social media and in health groups, partly because many people in developed nations don't eat enough fiber, according to the study. And while fiber intake is low, food waste is high and has even reached crisis proportions, according to the United Nations (UN).

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The study authors found that only about 4 percent of adults in the U.K. consume the recommended minimum daily amount of 30 grams of fiber. Most adults instead consume only about 16.4 grams per day. The authors also found that about 10 million tonnes of food are wasted each year, with fresh produce making up about 36 percent of the waste.

More Fiber in the Root-to-Tip Pieces

For their research, a team from King’s College London’s Department of Nutritional Sciences and King’s Food analyzed fresh, uncooked fruits and vegetables typically found in foodservice, including bell peppers, broccoli, squash, kiwi fruit, watermelon, and pineapple.

The team compared the fiber content in the ‘root-to-tip’ (skin, peels, etc.) pieces with the pieces typically eaten and found that, in 10 of the 12 produce types, the ‘root-to-tip’ components had more fiber than the pieces typically eaten.

Butternut squash seeds and skin, for example, had 9.25 grams of fiber per 100 grams. This amount is equivalent to a serving of bran flakes. According to the study, this amount could equal about one third of your daily fiber intake.

“The variation in [fiber] content between the parts of the food we consume and that most throw away was striking,” Rachel Gibson, a Reader in Nutrition & Dietetics, from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, said in a press release.

“The 'root-to-tip' components in our study represented between 25 percent and 48 percent of the total weight of the produce. That means people are discarding a significant portion of the produce we buy. And these are parts of the plant that could help address our dietary [fiber] deficit. This isn't just a nutritional loss; it's also a financial one; you're effectively throwing away a substantial portion of what you've paid for,” Gibson added.

A Change in the Menu

Based on their findings, the research team developed a menu that uses root-to-tip components in meals. They tested the menu on a group of 40 university staff and students.

The menu was met with some pushback and some consensus, including concerns about digestibility, lack of online information, and a mental hurdle to eating these food pieces.

“Interestingly, participants viewed nutritional benefits — particularly [fiber] content — as a stronger motivator than environmental sustainability when considering whether to adopt 'root-to-tip' eating,” lead author Georgia Browne, a research assistant at King’s College London, said in the press release.

Using these tips to increase dietary fiber intake would not require a major dietary shift, but the research suggests the best way to increase fiber intake is to change food production.

“At home we can do things such as leaving skins on kiwi fruit, using broccoli stalks in stir-fries, or incorporating bell pepper seeds into dishes. However, for real change to reduce food waste and improve [fiber] intake at scale, it would be great to see caterers and food manufacturers exploring what fruit and vegetable waste is generated and looking at ways to use it to enhance the healthiness of meals,” Gibson added.

These changes could lead to more sustainable food practices and reduce food waste.

“This isn’t about perfection, and this isn't about forcing people to eat unpalatable food — it's about [recognizing] the nutritional value in components we've been conditioned to discard, which is exactly why we [trialed] the root-to-tip menu at King’s," Gibson said.

“Even small steps towards using more of the plant can have cumulative benefits for health and the environment,” Gibson concluded.

Read More: A Gene-Edited Banana Stays Yellow Longer and Is a Step Closer to Grocery Store Shelves

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions. If you or someone you know might have an eating disorder, help and support are available in the US at NEDA. In the UK, help and support are available at Beat Eating Disorders. International helplines can be found at Eating Disorder Hope.

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