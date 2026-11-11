Patient Drawings of Near-Death Experiences Revealed Unexpected Patterns 

Countless religions and spiritual traditions around the world each have their own slant on that most unknowable question: What happens to us after we die?

You might expect, therefore, that a similar diversity of opinion might be seen among the few people who have shuffled to the brink of the mortal coil — that the experience of being truly “near death” would necessarily be as unique as the person encountering it. But a new paper, recently published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, suggests the opposite might be true. That near-death experiences may follow more predictable rules than you’d think.

Walking Into The Light

Near-death experiences, as fascinating as they are, are frustratingly difficult to study. That’s not exactly surprising. It turns out that facing one’s mortality so directly is often overwhelming enough to transcend the limits of language, leaving people unable to put into words what they perceived in those critical moments.

But of course, there are other ways to communicate. What if, the researchers thought, instead of asking people to describe their experience, we asked them to draw it?

The team recruited 50 participants for the study, all of whom were tasked with completing a questionnaire about their experience and a graphic reconstruction procedure — that is, they were given a pen and asked to draw and annotate the physical space they perceived during each stage of their out-of-body or near-death experience. They were also asked to include their own position and movement through the area, as well as any colors and shapes they remembered seeing.

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Some prompts were given — nothing suggestive like “a tunnel into the light”; more like “oblique segments converging toward an apex below-right”— but if none were appropriate, participants were encouraged to draw whatever their own brain had conjured in the moment. In short, it was entirely feasible that the survey could have produced 50 entirely unique results.

However, it didn’t.

Read More: Analyzing Brain Waves for Near-Death Experiences

At Death’s Decor

What shape is Death’s waiting room? Surprisingly, across all participants, something of a consensus emerged on this question.

“Four principal categories were identified,” the researchers noted, specifically “conical, elliptic arc, low-curvature elliptic arc, and ellipsoidal.” In other words — don’t expect many corners on your way to the Great Beyond.

But even more striking was how these spaces were lit. When participants saw themselves in a conical space — moving through a tunnel or corridor — it was invariably cast in shades of grey. When in elliptical arcs — surrounded by space on all sides — they would often be bathed in glorious technicolor.

“Many colors, especially greens and purple, were vivid,” reported one participant. “Lavender, pink, magenta and deeper greens from bright to dark intensity! Very high clarity, more than on earth!”

Meanwhile, the fully ellipsoidal spaces — those that manifested as being contained within a bubble or sphere — fell somewhere between the other two categories in terms of chromaticity. What set this final category apart was something else: the light.

“It was a bright sunny day […] I felt contained and embraced in the space,” one participant recalled. “The light was pulsating and sparkling. It was retracting and expanding. It would pulsate randomly when talking. The tempo of the light was almost at the speed of a heartbeat.”

“[There was] one massive entity, brighter than anything I’ve ever experienced,” agreed another. “I was […] in total unity with it and everything else. I had no need to speak because I could/did know anything in a penetrating way […] The sense of infinite love was so profound there are no words to describe it.”

The Limits Of Knowledge

As intriguing as these results are, one thing is undeniable: they really raise more questions than they answer. Why, for example, is there such a contrast between the first type of report — that grey and confined area, often coming first in the sequence of experiences — and the second, a high-contrast kaleidoscope of color and space?

The answer, the researchers stressed, is beyond the scope of their study. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have some ideas. Notably, greyscale tunnel vision is also a symptom of oxygen deprivation, low blood pressure, and extreme stress. Could that explain the ubiquity of these low-saturation conical spaces as participants approached their end? Perhaps — but for now, it’s only a hypothesis.

And it’s important to note the constellation of limitations the researchers faced. They had only a small, self-selected group of participants — it’s generally hard to draw conclusions from a group of 50 people, especially when they’re necessarily very unique individuals. That’s not just a comment on their unusual life experiences: to complete the survey, they had to commit to an intensive two- or three-hour session, describing and drawing all the details of a profound, life-changing event to a stranger over Google Meet. Such a requirement does not lend itself well to random sampling.

Then, of course, there’s the old nemesis of all data collectors, human memory. These experiences were sometimes quite old by the time of the study, and, frankly, as intense as they may have been, people often struggle to accurately remember what they ate for dinner yesterday. After years of mental revision and subliminal messaging about “tunnels” and “lights” and such, how sure can we be that the participants’ reports accurately reflect what they saw?

Still, the team is clear that this is a first step, not a final one. They may not have figured out the “why” or the “how,” but the jury’s still out on whether they’ve properly pinned down the “what.” But they have, perhaps, shown something more fundamental. If you want answers from the infinite, sometimes it helps to rethink how you ask your questions.

Read More: After Being Resuscitated, Cardiac Arrest Patients Tell What Dying Was Like

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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