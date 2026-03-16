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Partially Eaten Remains Reveal Cannibalism Is the Biggest Threat to Young Blue Crabs in Chesapeake Bay

Learn how a 37-year study in Chesapeake Bay revealed that cannibalistic blue crabs are the biggest threat to young crabs, and why shallow waters may help them survive.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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A blue crab trying to eat a smaller blue crab that's trapped on a line
An adult blue crab trying to eat a smaller blue crab. (Image Credit: Fisheries Conservation Lab / Smithsonian Environmental Research Center) 

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Young blue crabs in Chesapeake Bay spend much of their early lives trying to avoid becoming someone else’s meal. Fish, birds, and other predators all pose a threat, but one of the most dangerous enemies may be their own kind.

A new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that cannibalism is the leading cause of death for juvenile blue crabs in mid-salinity waters where they often gather. The research also revealed that shallow waters may provide a refuge where young crabs can survive long enough to grow larger and less vulnerable.

“We were amazed to find that over our 37-year study, cannibalism accounted for all of the predation,” said Tuck Hines, who led the study, in a press release.

Read More: New Deep-Sea Lanternshark and a Pearly White Crab Discovered Off the Australian Coast

Tracking Cannibalistic Attacks on Young Blue Crabs

a basket of blue crabs

A basket of blue crabs at the research center

(Image Credit: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center)

Blue crabs begin life far from the Chesapeake Bay’s marshes and estuaries. As larvae, they spend several weeks drifting in the ocean before currents carry them back toward the bay, where they transform into juvenile crabs.

At that stage, seagrass beds provide some protection from predators such as striped bass. But once young crabs grow to about an inch across, many move farther up the bay into mid-salinity waters where seagrass and fish predators are less common.

That shift reduces one threat but introduces another: larger blue crabs.

To investigate how often juveniles survive in these environments, researchers conducted experiments in the Rhode River, a tributary of Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Beginning in 1989, the team tethered juvenile crabs to small metal stakes in the sediment using short lines that allowed them to move and bury themselves — a common behavior crabs use to hide from predators.

After 24 hours, the researchers returned to check the animals. Most survived the trial period, with roughly three-quarters of the crabs still alive, and many showed no signs of injury before being released.

Cannibalism Dominates Blue Crab Predation

When attacks happened, about 42 percent of the predation events showed signs of cannibalism, such as crushed shells or partially eaten remains. The researchers found no evidence that fish had attacked the tethered juveniles.

In some experiments, the team also recorded the sites using high-resolution sonar. The footage showed fish swimming past the crabs without much interest, while adult blue crabs approached and attacked.

Size also played a role. The smallest juveniles were more than twice as likely to be eaten as slightly larger crabs, suggesting their chances of survival improve quickly as they grow.

Shallow-Water Refuge for Young Crabs

In deeper water — roughly 1.3 to 2.5 feet (40 to 75 centimeters) — small juveniles had a 60 to 80 percent chance of being eaten. But in the shallowest areas, around half a foot (15 centimeters) deep, the risk dropped to about 30 percent.

Those nearshore shallows appear to give young crabs a chance to grow large enough to better defend themselves.

The decades-long dataset could also help scientists refine models used to estimate blue crab populations in Chesapeake Bay. Knowing when juveniles are most vulnerable, and when they begin to outgrow that risk, can make those estimates more accurate.

But the habitats that offer young crabs protection are shrinking. Shoreline projects such as seawalls and rock barriers can reduce shallow coastal areas, and invasive species like blue catfish may further disrupt these ecosystems.

Protecting these nearshore habitats, the researchers say, could play an important role in supporting Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab population.

Read More: Evolution Only Thinks About One Thing, and It’s Crabs

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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