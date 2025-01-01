Pitch Guidelines for Freelance Writers





Frequency: 4 issues/year

Payment: For print, on completion of editing on a story draft. For web, on publication.

Rights Purchased: For print, 90-day exclusivity and non-exclusive perpetual rights. For web, 365-day exclusivity and non-exclusive perpetual rights.

HOW TO PITCH DISCOVER

What Makes a Story a Good Fit for Discover

We want stories that enlighten, inform and get readers excited about science; we capture science that’s relevant to them. Our stories are grounded in research, but are driven by strong narratives, high reader interest and a conversational tone. Our audience is broad: Science should be for everyone.

Pitching Dos and Don’ts

Keep it short, and one idea per email.

What’s the science, how is it new (and hasn’t been covered before), and what’s the story that will interest readers?

Mention specifics about studies you’d cite and researchers you’d talk to.

Tell us about your credentials: What’s your science-writing background? Share your best two or three clips and a link to your website or portfolio.

Don’t pitch completed articles.

If you’re unsure which editor to pitch, send the pitch to editorial@discovermagazine.com.

Pitching DiscoverMagazine.com

Discover seeks pitches for our website, DiscoverMagazine.com, especially short stories (approximately 600-1,000 words). These pieces should focus on a larger body of research, examine trends in science and the world at large, offer historical context, or serve as helpful explainers, with quotes from expert sources. We’re looking for pieces that are fresh, thought-provoking and in line with our reader’s interests. Generally, we are not looking for single-study, embargoed stories — but if you come across something irresistible, feel free to pitch it.

Your pitch should clearly and concisely explain the story you wish to write and why it’s relevant for our readers. In your pitch, you should try to adopt a conversational tone and demonstrate an ability to translate scientific concepts for our lay audience. We encourage you to include your portfolio or links to previous work along with your pitch. Web pitches should be sent to the attention of Erin Berge at editorial@discovermagazine.com. Due to the volume of web pitches we receive, we can only respond to those we are interested in commissioning.

Pitching Discover Magazine

The breakdown below lays out the different segments of the print magazine, as well as which editor to pitch if you feel your idea fits that section. If you’re unsure which editor to pitch, send the pitch to editorial@discovermagazine.com.

Columns/Departments

Most columns are 1,200-1,500 words (variation from that word count will be decided by your editor). See individual column descriptions for the appropriate editor to pitch.

History Lessons — Devoted to uncovering lost, forgotten, unrecognized — or just quirky — moments and individuals throughout the history of science, History Lessons stories can be thoughtful, lighthearted, or both. The most successful pitches connect a moment in the past with recent research findings and/or current events. Send pitches to Sam Walters, swalters@discovermagazine.com.

Itinerary — This occasional column elevates an inspiring travel destination or experience, through the lens of science. These immersive stories might focus on a particular place of scientific intrigue, type of travel (e.g., voluntourism for science) or unique way of experiencing the world (e.g., freediving), encouraging the reader to give it a try. Send pitches to Jenny Lehmann, jlehmann@discovermagazine.com.

Origin Story — This column focuses on new research that advances — or overturns — our understanding of our collective past. The column covers archaeology, anthropology and human evolution. Send pitches to Sam Walters, swalters@discovermagazine.com.

Out There — Discover's space column focuses on all that the universe has to offer: planetary science, astrophysics, cosmology and everything in between. A down-to-Earth writing style is key — clear, clean prose must balance a compelling story. Send pitches to Jack Knudson, jknudson@discovermagazine.com.

Piece of Mind — Intertwines personal life experience with psych/neuro research. Can be first or third person, so long as the new research is related back to the anecdotal narrative. Strong pitches will also outline the studies you would include. Send pitches to Jenny Lehmann, jlehmann@discovermagazine.com.

Planet Earth — Nature, geology, flora, fauna, glaciers, fossils! This column explores any topic from “the field.” What doesn’t the reader know about something found on our planet, past or present? Send pitches to Send pitches to Jack Knudson, jknudson@discovermagazine.com.

Tech Note — This occasional column takes a deeper look at new technologies: how they work, what problems they address, and how they’ll impact us. Pitches should focus on new concepts, devices or applications that have not been covered extensively and have substantial evidence of being useful in the real world. Send pitches to Sam Walters, swalters@discovermagazine.com.

Vital Signs — Medical mysteries: The writer — who can be a medical doctor or a science writer — walks us through the twists and turns of tricky patient cases, with an eye to storytelling. It’s as if the reader is peering over the physician’s shoulder. Send pitches to Jack Knudson, jknudson@discovermagazine.com

Features

Send pitches for main features of any kind to editorial@discovermagazine.com; from there, the email will be forwarded to the appropriate subject matter expert on our staff.

Print features — We look for compelling characters and strong storytelling, grounded in science. Any topic that stirs curiosity, inspiration or intrigue beyond a niche audience of experts or insiders is welcome. Include your ideas for additional content like photos, art, sidebars, and infographics. 2,000-4,000 words.

Feature-length Q&As — Focuses on a researcher or scientist. What about them is compelling? What’s their backstory? Get personal. How does their work affect the world? Why should the reader care about this person? And don’t forget the science.

Reporting Expectations

We strongly prefer you connect with your sources either by phone or via video chat. Emailed questions generally do not produce conversational answers like a verbal conversation would.

Discover fact checks all stories. For print stories, after the editing is complete, you’ll be asked to annotate a final draft, which will be sent to a fact checker to verify. For web stories, please link source studies directly in the text in the Word document you submit, as hyperlinks would appear if the article were posted to the website.

It is typical for a Discover article to go back to the writer for at least two or three revisions, with a prompt turnaround required. Web stories typically require fewer revisions, unless there are significant concerns with the story.

The lead time between your work being assigned and the story running in the magazine will vary, but may be six months or more for features and two to three months for columns and front-of-book stories, with shorter leads for web stories.

Your contract and the Author Guidelines will spell out more details.