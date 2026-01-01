Editorial Policy

Discover Editorial and Fact-Checking Policy

Since 1980, Discover has maintained its reputation for and commitment to deeply reported, carefully vetted, fully unbiased science journalism.

Our editorial and fact-checking policy follows clear standards to report current scientific news and accurate research, in formats that are transparent, trustworthy, and accessible to everyone.

Editorial and Fact-Checking Standards

Peer-reviewed scientific sources: Discover’s editors and writers are passionate science communicators with experience covering a broad range of scientific endeavors. Our team uses peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources, referencing publications like the National Library of Medicine, Nature, PLOS One, and others. If our team covers a pre-print publication that has not been peer-reviewed, we will clearly state this in the article.

Original reporting: In addition to covering news releases and reports on the latest scientific studies, our team of editors will interview qualified experts and study authors for original comments to provide insight and context. We will always strive to include diverse voices and experts.

Fact-checking: Every Discover article, including our digital publishing and print magazine, undergoes rigorous editorial review and fact-checking for scientific accuracy, consistency, and clarity. Our editors verify data, terminology, cross-check sources, and ensure conclusions are accurate.

Editorial style: Discover covers the latest scientific research in an unbiased, informed, and independent voice. Our team follows AP Style guidelines as well as our own editorial style that includes the latest sensitivity and inclusive language.

Corrections: At Discover, our writers, editors, and fact-checkers pride themselves on the factual accuracy of every story they produce. But despite our best efforts, honest mistakes can sometimes occur. If you think you’ve found one, please let us know by emailing us at editorial@discovermagazine.com. Please see more on our correction policy here.

Transparency: Like many other media brands, Discover derives most of its revenue and operating income from subscriptions, newsstand sales, and fees paid by print and digital advertisers or sponsors. Therefore, paid campaigns and sponsored content may appear in Discover, but in all such instances are clearly labeled as advertising, sponsored, or promotional content. As this is not editorial content, the Discover editorial staff does not develop or edit this work. Please see more on our transparency policy here.