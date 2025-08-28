Cats Might Hold the Secret to Treating Head and Neck Cancer in Humans

When it comes to animals helping scientists discover new medical treatments, mice are almost always at the top of the list thanks to their similar genetic makeup to humans. However, a new study published in Cancer Cell features an unlikely animal hero in the fight against cancer: a pet cat named Jak.

For the first time, researchers have conducted a clinical trial for cancer treatment on domesticated cats. The cancer in question is head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), a deadly type of cancer that is notoriously difficult to treat in humans and animals. The new therapy had a high success rate in the cat trials, suggesting that it could be a potential novel therapy for humans, too.

“This study is a great example of how we can think more carefully about spending our very limited resources on studies in lab mice that are not even the best models of human cancers,” said first author Jennifer Grandis in a press release.

Fighting Cancer in Cats

There were a total of 20 cats involved in the clinical trial and 35 percent of them showed a positive response to the treatment. The cats that responded well lived an average of 161 days after treatment and showed minimal to no side effects. This high rate of positive response is a good sign that it will also be highly successful in treating the human version of HNSCC.

The therapy for HNSCC used in the trial was originally conceptualized to treat humans and targets STAT3, a protein that plays an important role in cell growth and survival. The compound in the treatment helps to block STAT3 and also raises the levels of proteins that help with our bodies’ immune response to cancer.

“There are two main findings from this study. It showed us that it’s possible to target a transcription factor that drives oncogenesis, which is something that has been notoriously difficult in the past. Also, it demonstrated that pets with cancer can be a good representation of human disease and that clinical trials in pets may yield more reliable results than tests in mouse models,” said senior author Daniel Johnson in the press release.

Remembering Jak the Cat

Jak, a research participant, made it through another Christmas after the clinical trial, which was longer than his estimated time left after his diagnosis. (Image Credit: Tina Thomas)

All of the cats in the trial were pets and were signed up by their owners. One of these cats, Jak, a 9-year-old black domestic shorthair, benefited greatly from the therapy. When Jak and his owner got his diagnosis, the vet only gave him weeks to live. After the clinical trial, he ended up living for over 8 months post-treatment.

Jak went for treatment once a week for four weeks and saw his cancer symptoms significantly improve over the course of that month, and beyond.

“When I found out about this clinical trial, I knew I wanted him to be a part of it,” said Jak’s owner Tina Thomas in the press release. “It was meaningful to us because he was here in our lives. During that time, my son finished college and my daughter finished her master’s program. Jak got to spend one more Christmas with us, and he loved our Christmas tree. He was worth every bit of the effort.”

Jak helped us discover that clinical trials on pets are a viable and highly successful option that can teach us valuable information about how treatments will perform for humans. The research team is currently working on advancing the therapy compound and continuing clinical trials on both pets and people.

