Osteoarthritis Could One Day Be Treated With a Single Regenerative Shot

The 33 million or so Americans living with osteoarthritis currently have two options: manage the condition with pain relief techniques or undergo surgery, which is expensive and invasive.

There is no cure for this degenerative joint disease, but that may be about to change. Researchers in Colorado are working on not one but two new therapies, including a single regenerative shot that could restore the affected joint to a healthy state within weeks.

“In two years, we were able to go from a moonshot idea to developing these therapies to demonstrating that they reverse osteoarthritis in animals,” lead principal investigator Stephanie Bryant, professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a statement released by the university.

“Our goal is not just to treat pain and halt progression, but to end this disease.”

The findings have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal (a milestone the team hopes to complete by the end of the year), but with the first phase complete, researchers are advancing to phase two.

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A “Moonshot”

One of the therapies involves a literal shot of a drug already approved by the FDA for other conditions.

Bryant and colleagues essentially repurposed the drug and applied it in the context of osteoarthritis, creating a particle delivery system that can be injected into the affected joint and disperse doses of the drug in intermittent bursts over a period of months.

Initial studies have shown that arthritic animals treated with the injection saw their joints return to a healthy state within 4 to 8 weeks.

An Arthritis Repair Kit

The second therapy, designed for those with advanced arthritis, has been described as “a biomaterial repair kit” that harnesses the body’s cells to mend holes in the bone or cartilage. It consists of engineered proteins that can be injected into the problem area.

The therapy was applied to human cells collected from patients with severe osteoarthritis and resulted in a clear regenerative effect, according to the researchers.

Starting Phase Two

With phase one complete, the researchers are moving on to phase two. If successful, the team will submit paperwork to the FDA with the aim of starting clinical trials in human patients. This, they say, could happen in just eighteen months.

While the research is very much in its early stages, the team is optimistic.

“We are hopeful that one shot could really enable patients to be able to restore their joints and get back to healthy lives,” said Bryant in an accompanying video.

The Challenge Of Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is an incredibly common condition that impacts millions of Americans and can be severely debilitating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it (along with rheumatoid arthritis) is one of the leading causes of disability in the country.

The degenerative disease is primarily caused by age and joint wear and tear. Cartilage, which protects the skeleton and prevents bones from rubbing against each other at the joints, decays. As the condition progresses, it can damage the bone as well.

Patients experience joint stiffness and pain, which can currently only be relieved with pain management techniques or fixed with (an often costly) surgery.

According to a study in The Lancet Rheumatology, the number of patients affected with osteoarthritis is on the rise — a trend researchers attribute to a growing and aging population. Globally, it affected 7.6 percent of the global population as of 2020.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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