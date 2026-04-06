Organ‑on‑a‑Chip Models Now Include the Cervix — Revealing New Clues About STIs

Scientists have been studying human cells since the invention of microscopes. Building systems for cells to grow and be studied under different conditions has been crucial for understanding our bodies and treating disease. Traditional lab methods, such as cell cultures in petri dishes or animal models, have led to exceptional medical breakthroughs. However, they quickly reach their limits when exploring the complex interactions among human organ systems.

This is where rapidly advancing organ-on-a-chip models come in, marking a new frontier in medical science. Brain-on-a-chip, lung-on-a-chip, and gut-on-a-chip technologies combine multiple cell types, simulated body fluids, and mechanical forces to mimic human physiology like never before — accelerating critical research on drugs and diseases.

Now, researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have created the first immune-capable cervix-on-a-chip. Their system brings together the cervix’s complex microbial environment, immune cells, and tissue cells to better understand the impact of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to a study published in Science Advances.

“This new model will revolutionize how scientists study STIs, leading to an improved understanding of these conditions, as well as the potential for better treatments,” said study co-author Jacques Ravel, director of the Center for Microbiome Research and Innovation at UMSOM, in a press statement.

Cervix-on-a-Chip

As a first-of-its-kind system, this organ-on-a-chip mimics the human cervix by combining cervical epithelial cells, other tissue cells, and immune cells on both sides of a membrane. By adding cervical fluids, it closely replicates the cervix’s natural environment.

Because the cervix’s microbiome plays a key role, especially in how it interacts with pathogens, the researchers also introduced typical microbes into the system.

“A key goal was to develop a complex model system that is both practical and accessible, enabling researchers outside of bioengineering labs to adopt it and apply it to answer important biological questions,” said study co-author Jason Gleghorn, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Delaware. “The need for this model was particularly critical for studying the vaginal microbiome, which we know plays an important role in susceptibility to STIs.”

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Microbiome Proves Key to Infection Outcomes

To test their model, researchers exposed the simulated cervix to two common sexually transmitted pathogens: Chlamydia trachomatis (which causes chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (which causes gonorrhea). The results highlighted the importance of the cervical microbiome.

“One of the most exciting findings was that, just like in women, protective microbiomes dominated by Lactobacillus crispatus limited infection in the model, highlighting further the critical role of the vaginal microbiome in STI risk,” said Ravel. “In contrast, when we introduced ‘nonoptimal’ microbiomes, infections worsened.”

The team suggests their cervix-on-a-chip could become a potent tool for expediting more personalized STI treatments, including the potential use of probiotics to help prevent infections altogether.

“For the first time, we can simulate what happens in the human body rather than relying solely on petri dish systems or inadequate animal models,” added Ravel.

Global Burden Highlights Need for Better Tools

Although both chlamydia and gonorrhea are curable with the right antibiotics, they continue to place a significant burden on patients and health-care systems. According to the press release, these two infections alone cost the U.S. around $1 billion each year in direct medical expenses.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates there are one million new STIs every day among people aged 15 to 49, including 129 million new cases of chlamydia annually.

If left untreated, STIs can lead to serious complications, including pelvic inflammatory disease, pregnancy complications, and infertility.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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