One of the Most Wildly Unpredictable Meteor Showers Is About to Peak — What to Know About the 2026 Bootids

Summer is officially here in the Northern Hemisphere. While we have only just experienced the longest day of the year, the night sky also has a lot to offer, like a highly unpredictable meteor shower.

The June Bootids meteor shower will peak the night of June 26 and 27, 2026, and will also continue through July 2, 2026. While the American Meteor Society predicts little activity from this shower, the Bootids could put on a greater show. Known for slow-falling meteors, which create longer streaks in the sky than quick flashes, the shower could produce as little as two meteors, or as many as 100 during rare outbursts.

This meteor shower is created by the debris left behind from comet 7p/Pons-Winnecke. During this time, fragments of the comet’s tail pass through Earth’s atmosphere and lead to the shower.

The Bootids Meteor Shower Predictions

Most predictions say the shower will produce only a few meteors per hour; however, past showers have produced many more. In 1998, the Bootids shower produced about 100 meteors per hour, according to a study in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The meteors coming from the Bootids shower fall at about 8 to 9 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society. For comparison, other major meteor showers, like the Leonids, enter Earth's atmosphere at about 43 miles per second, producing brighter, faster flashes across the sky.

Read More: Meteor Over New England Triggers Boom Equal to 300 Tons of TNT

Where and What Time to See the Bootids Meteor Shower

For the Bootids, look towards the constellation Boötes. This constellation is also referred to as the Plowman or the Herdsman. This is where the shower’s radiant — point of origin — will be.

Unlike many other meteor showers, the Bootids are best viewed earlier in the evening. The radiant will be higher in the sky just after dark (about 9 p.m. EDT in the U.S.), according to StarWalk. Viewers in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best chance to see the meteor shower because the radiant is so high in the sky.

What Is the Best Way to View a Meteor Shower

The best way to see any meteor shower is to get far away from light pollution, such as cities or street lights. Once you’ve found an ideal viewing spot, be prepared to wait. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring along blankets or a chair to sit on. It’s not necessary to bring a telescope or binoculars to view a meteor shower, but you can bring them.

If you have your cell phone with you, avoid looking at it and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 minutes. This will help you catch the streaks more easily as they go by. Then, sit back and relax, and look up to catch the meteor shower.

Read More: Origins of Comet 3I/ATLAS May Have Been Extremely Cold, Beyond Our Solar System

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