One Day, Your Skin Could Signal Inflammation by Glowing

Wearable health devices can track heart rate, movement, and sleep, but they only measure what happens at the surface of the body. Now, researchers in Japan have taken a different approach by turning living skin itself into a biological display that lights up in response to internal signals like inflammation.

The experimental system uses engineered skin grafts that glow brightly when specific molecular pathways are activated inside the body. Once implanted, the skin acts as a living sensor, translating internal biological changes into a visible signal that can be read simply by looking at the skin.

The work, reported in Nature Communications, points to a future where long-term health monitoring might not require blood draws, batteries, or wearable electronics.

Why Tracking Internal Biomarkers Is So Difficult

Tracking internal biomarkers such as proteins linked to inflammation or disease usually requires blood samples or temporary external sensors. Those methods offer only brief snapshots and often involve repeated testing.

The team set out to explore whether living tissue could provide continuous, intuitive monitoring instead. Rather than building a new external device, the researchers turned to the body’s own regenerative system. Human skin is constantly renewed by epidermal stem cells, which divide and replace old cells throughout life. That self-renewing process made skin an appealing platform for long-term sensing.

Turning Skin Into a Living Sensor

To create the living display, the researchers genetically modified epidermal stem cells so they respond to inflammatory signaling inside the body. When a key pathway linked to inflammation, known as NF-κB, is activated, the engineered cells produce a green fluorescent protein.

Those modified cells were then used to grow skin tissue, which was transplanted onto mice. After the grafts healed and integrated with the surrounding tissue, the engineered skin behaved much like normal skin, except for one crucial difference. When inflammation was triggered inside the body, the grafted area began to glow green.

The fluorescence translated an invisible molecular signal into a visible one, allowing internal biological activity to be read directly at the skin’s surface. Because the sensor is made from living stem cells, it does not rely on electronics, power sources, or routine replacement. As the skin naturally renews itself, the engineered stem cells continue to regenerate new sensing cells.

“Unlike conventional devices that require power sources or periodic replacement, this system is biologically maintained by the body itself,” said Shoji Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo, in a press release. “In our experiments, the sensor functionality was preserved for over 200 days, as the engineered stem cells continuously regenerated the epidermis.”

What Living Sensors Could Monitor Next

The study focused on inflammation as a proof of concept, but the underlying strategy is adaptable. By changing the molecular triggers built into the engineered cells, similar skin grafts could be designed to respond to other physiological signals, including stress hormones or metabolic changes.

Such visible indicators could also prove useful outside human healthcare. In animal research or veterinary medicine, living sensors might help detect disease in animals that cannot easily communicate symptoms.

The work remains at an early, preclinical stage and is far from use in people. Even so, it offers a glimpse of how biology and engineering can merge, turning living tissue into a functional interface between the body and the outside world.

Rather than wearing a device to monitor health, future patients might one day read signals written directly into their own skin.

