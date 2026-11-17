Understanding wind and other weather conditions on various planets and moons can help scientists explore the limits of physical laws and improve space exploration technology for future missions. It can also offer clues about Earth’s climate history and help us better understand the future of climate change.

To determine wind speeds on faraway worlds, scientists have discovered an interesting indirect approach: studying sand. By examining the ripples on dunes and measuring sand grain sizes on Earth and Mars, researchers from Stanford University calculated the wind speeds responsible for shaping them.

In their study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the research team explains how this relationship can reveal important clues about ancient and modern climates, not only on Earth and Mars but potentially on several other bodies in our solar system.

Testing an Old Hypothesis About How Wind Shapes Sand Dunes

The idea behind the research dates back to 2010, when researchers at the University of Pennsylvania proposed that windblown dunes develop under winds only slightly stronger than what’s needed to get sand moving in the first place.

“Since then, nobody’s really looked at this idea, even though it’s really powerful,” said study lead author Colin Marvin, now a postdoctoral scholar at Brown University, in a press release. “It tells you something about the environmental conditions that formed the dune fields that we see on not just Earth and Mars, but on a variety of other planetary bodies.”

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To revisit the hypothesis, the Stanford team gathered three decades of wind records and sand grain measurements from 24 dune fields around the world. The sites varied considerably in their landscapes and locations, ranging from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah to the dunes of Namibia, home to one of Earth’s oldest deserts.

The researchers used the information to work out which wind speeds were responsible for moving the greatest amount of sand over time at each location. They found a consistent relationship between wind strength and grain size. The winds that moved the most sand were only moderately faster than the minimum speed needed to move it.

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Wind Shapes Dunes in Similar Ways on Earth and Mars

The team then put the same approach to the test on Mars. Although the Red Planet's atmospheric pressure, gravity, and sediment properties differ from Earth's, the results followed a remarkably similar pattern.

On both planets, dunes appear to be shaped primarily by winds that are just strong enough to push their sand grains along the ground. In other words, the wind speeds that contribute most to building dunes are closely tied to the size of the grains being carried. This connection gives scientists a way to work backward. Instead of measuring wind speeds directly, they can estimate them by looking at the median grain size in a dune.

The method could be applied to landscapes being shaped today as well as ancient dunes that have since turned into rock. The findings also suggest that dune formation follows broadly similar rules across planetary environments where loose sediment is available, and stronger winds become increasingly rare. And even though atmospheric conditions have changed dramatically throughout Earth’s geological history, dunes may have formed in much the same way billions of years ago.

Understanding How Planetary Climates Have Evolved Over Time

Dunes can offer more than just a snapshot of a planet’s landscape. According to the study, they also preserve evidence of the relationship between its atmosphere and surface, making them valuable records of past environmental conditions.

Being able to estimate ancient wind speeds from preserved sand could help researchers piece together how planetary climates have evolved over time. The approach could even be used to investigate environments that existed billions of years ago.

These reconstructions could also help researchers put models of ancient atmospheric circulation on Earth and Mars to the test. And the team is already looking ahead at what else the findings might show.

“Colin is actively working on that, actually,” added Mathieu Lapôtre, senior author and professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Stanford, in the statement. “He’s already pushing on to the next steps.”

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