Octopuses Can Squeeze Through Tiny Gaps — and Scientists Now Know How They Do It

Octopuses are bizarre but exceptionally skillful creatures, able to change color, manipulate tools, and recognize human faces.

These aquatic Houdinis also have the reality-defying ability to squeeze through impossibly small openings.

“Octopuses can change their body shape to squeeze through tiny holes, almost like water flowing through a gap,” Wenci Xin from the National University of Singapore said in a statement.

“Their size doesn’t always limit where they can go.”

Now, Xin and colleagues have worked out how they do it — and it all depends on the size of the hole and the species of the octopus.

Their findings have been published in the journal Experimental Biology.

Octopuses in the Wild vs. in the Lab

In the wild, octopuses squeeze through tiny gaps and slide into narrow crevices to avoid predators and catch prey.

In the laboratory, three common octopuses (Octopus vulgaris) and four Mayan octopuses (Octopus maya) were placed in Perspex boxes. These boxes had partitions with a single hole tailored to each octopus and adjustable in width.

The hole size was based on the distance between the octopuses’ eyes. This is because it offers a good gauge of the size of the cartilage sheath protecting the animal’s central nervous system and, therefore, the researchers reasoned, could help identify the smallest hole the octopus can squeeze through.

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This distance varied slightly from octopus to octopus, with the smallest measuring about .60 inches and the largest at about 1.37 inches (15 millimeters and 35 millimeters).

The team then filmed octopuses attempting to squeeze through holes both a little wider and a little smaller than that distance.

Read More: A Tiny Blue Deep-Sea Octopus Near the Galápagos Could Be a New Species

Thinking Inside the Box

The results suggest the method depends on the size of the hole. This surprised the researchers, who expected the animals to use the same technique however big or small the gap.

For larger holes, the octopus would put one arm through, followed by up to five more. Using two of those arms, it would attach itself to the partition wall, and then stiffen and extend those arms to squeeze through any remaining arms, along with its head and mantle.

For smaller holes, the octopus would add an additional step. Instead of pulling the remaining arms, head, and mantle in one go, it would push through the remaining arms first. Afterward, it would push through the head and mantle.

But the results show it wasn’t simply the size of the hole that mattered. It was also the species of octopus.

While the common octopus successfully managed both the smaller and the larger holes, the Mayan octopuses weren’t able to adapt to the smaller holes quite so successfully.

According to the researchers, they didn’t even attempt to squeeze into the smaller hole. Instead, they sat in the corner of the box, ignoring the gap.

It was only when they were offered the choice of two holes of two different sizes that they explored the smaller hole — before choosing the larger.

Creating Biologically Inspired Robots

As well as offering insight into the remarkable lives of cephalopods, the researchers say the findings have practical implications, specifically in the field of robotics.

Previously, engineers have designed soft-bodied robots inspired by octopuses, which are able to walk on water and grasp objects, according to studies in Bioinspiration & Biomimetics and Science Robotics, respectively.

Xin and co believe the octopuses’ ability to squeeze into small spaces could also prove useful in search-and-rescue missions.

‘All existing search-and-rescue and exploration robots have slender snake-like bodies, to help them move through narrow gaps,’ said Xin. This allows them to slither into small spaces, but it comes at the cost of their sensing and manipulation abilities, he explained.

Octopus-inspired robots, meanwhile, could provide an effective alternative.

Still, the researchers caution that the results of the study were based on limited trials and recommend refining the framework to better understand octopuses’ arm-use preferences.

Read More: Octopus Clinging to a Risso’s Dolphin May Offer Clues to Southwest England’s Remarkable Octopus Boom

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